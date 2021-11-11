Safeties of the future making plays for Lobos in 2021

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Early in the third quarter against UNLV on Saturday, University of New Mexico freshman safety Ronald Wilson made what coach Danny Gonzales called “a big-time play.”

Wilson’s second career interception was a Sportscenter-type of highlight and gave Gonzales another reason to believe that UNM’s future appears bright.

On the play, UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel appeared to be attempting to throw away the ball toward his own sideline. But Wilson snagged the pass and showed his deft athleticism as he dragged one foot and, for good measure, tapped the other inbounds before going out of bounds.

“I think Ronald is going to be a great player over the next three years,” Gonzales said. “He’s got a really good knack for making plays and he’s aggressive.”

Unfortunately for the Lobos, their offense gave the Rebels the ball back after Wilson’s interception on a fumble. UNLV ended its 14-game losing streak with a 31-17 win over New Mexico.

And now the Lobos (3-6, 1-4 in Mountain West Conference) will be trying to bounce back at Fresno State (7-3, 4-2) on Saturday.

Wilson said he wants to give the UNM offense more opportunities by making more big plays.

Out of North Crowley High in Fort Worth, Wilson said he saw the opportunity to play right away at New Mexico when he was contemplating his college of choice. Kansas showed interest, but Wilson wanted to be part of the Lobos’ rebuild and worked to earn playing time immediately when he arrived in Albuquerque.

“It’s very valuable,” Wilson said of his playing time during his freshman season, which has seen four straight starts over the past month. “Not too many freshmen get to play as much as this. I’m trying to make the best of the opportunity and I’m going forward with it.”

Wilson’s two interceptions is tied for the lead on the Lobos with fellow safety Tavian Combs, a redshirt freshman who in turn is tied for the team lead in tackles (68) with senior Jerrick Reed II.

Wilson and Combs can become a great duo for the UNM defense for the next few years, Wilson said.

Wilson showed promise during preseason camp, Gonzales said, and continued to work. Gonzales and the defensive coaches began to see that Wilson was interchangeable at different safety spots, the “Wolf” and the “Lobo,” in the 3-3-5 defense.

He has fast become one of the Lobos’ better cover safeties and one of their top run defenders.

“He’s just been really aggressive,” Gonzales said. “That play against UNLV, the quarterback was just trying to throw the ball away. (Wilson) didn’t give up on it. The receiver did. That was an NFL catch. He got both feet in. It was unbelievable play that goes to show how athletic he is. We need to continue to get athletes like him.”

Wilson dealt with nerves earlier this season when he was called upon for more playing time. He has come a long way since gaining significant playing time during the Lobos’ 20-13 loss at UTEP.

“It was more excitement than nerves,” he said. “I have progressed a lot, but I still need to get better at what I’m doing. My maturity level has come up definitely from high school to college.”

Gonzales is pleased to see Wilson’s progression, and the Lobos’ second-year coach is wanting more young defensive backs to step up with three games remaining for New Mexico this season.

Freshman Xavier Hailey, a cornerback out of Tulare, California, might see playing time as a cornerback. Freshman cornerback Andrell Barney Jr., from Basha High in Chandler, Arizona, has played in four games and might be saved for next year to retain his eligibilty for a redshirt year.

But playing more and gaining more experience will be valuable for the future, Gonzales and Wilson said.

Saturday

New Mexico at Fresno State, 5 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, streaming on Stadium