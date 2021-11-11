Cross country: Lobos go to regional with eye on NCAA final

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

At this time of the cross country season, the University of New Mexico runners are all about washing their hands and wearing masks so as to prevent catching any type of virus or illness.

Lobos coach Joe Franklin said he has always wanted his runners to be mindful of staying clean years before the coronavirus pandemic. An illness could end the season for a runner. As Franklin says, “You can’t fake fitness,” and he needs his runners to be at their highest level of fitness when they compete in NCAA Mountain Regional in Provo, Utah, on Friday.

The UNM women’s team, ranked No. 2 in the nation by the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association, and sophomore Abdirizak Ibrahim for the men will be vying to advance to the NCAA Championship in Tallahassee, Fla., on Nov. 20. The top two teams in each of the nine regions this weekend advance to the national meet, along with 13 at-large bids. Ibrahim, who finished fifth at the Mountain West Conference meet on Oct. 29, will try to be one of the top four finishers who are not part of qualifying teams to advance to the national meet. If not, he must finish in the top 25 to be considered among other at-large individuals.

Franklin said he will hold out a few runners from the women’s team so that the Lobos can be even stronger for the national meet, where UNM will be vying for its third national title and first since 2017.

Franklin anticipates other teams will hold out runners at the regional meet, that includes No. 3-ranked BYU, No. 4 Colorado and No. 7 Utah.

“The goals are different this weekend,” Franklin said. “It’s survive and advance and get to the national championship as healthy you can be. This group is exceptionally driven and super smart.”

Franklin said he is planning for all the UNM women to travel to Utah. He will determine who will be alternate runners.

There is great talent to choose from after what the Lobos showed at the MWC meet at the UNM North Golf Course, where they took the top seven spots on their way to capturing their 14th straight MWC championship.

UNM freshman Amelia Mazza-Downie won the race in 19 minutes, 37.3 seconds, tied for the second-fastest in league history. Teammate Emma Heckel was second at 19:37.9, and Grace Larkin (19:41.2), Abbe Goldstein (19:44.2), Ali Upshaw (19:46.0), Samree Dishon (19:51.8) and Stefanie Parsons (19:55.8) followed close behind.