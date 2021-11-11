DA seeks pretrial release records in high-profile case

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

A showdown is brewing in state district court in Albuquerque over whether a criminal defendant’s pretrial supervision records, including electronic monitoring reports, should be released to prosecutors and under what restrictions, if any.

A hearing is set for Friday on a motion filed by the defense attorney for a high-profile alleged serial burglar, Jesse Mascareno-Haidle, who is asking state District Judge Alissa Hart to quash a subpoena for such records from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

“It’s a very broad subpoena,” said Mascareno-Haidle’s attorney, Noah Walker Gelb. “This is not a common request, and neither is it common for the DA to seek the GPS data. So this is new territory.” Gelb says his client has a “legitimate privacy interest in the GPS records sought.”

District Attorney Raúl Torrez contends that the public has the right to know whether a defendant is following pretrial release conditions, and how well the system is working.

So far, the 2nd Judicial District Court’s pretrial services division is refusing to turn over the subpoenaed records and has retained a private attorney to help keep certain records confidential.

A district court spokesman told the Journal this week that the administrative arm of the court that oversees pretrial services in the past has released records that are the subject of a subpoena “only under a protective order, which has historically been agreed and stipulated to by the parties involved.”

In those cases, the records typically are limited in their use and then sealed.

Torrez says protective orders are too restrictive and can be interpreted to mean that such information can’t be shared with law enforcement, used in legislative testimony or cited in response to questions.

“We’re at a moment here where we need to have access to these records as public records and we don’t think there should be a limitation on how those records should be used,” Torrez said last week. Efforts by the district attorney in a different case earlier this year to obtain pretrial services records through a request under the Inspection of Public Records Act was denied by the court’s pretrial services division. The DA has not filed a lawsuit over the denial.

Mascareno-Haidle was charged in January with two residential burglaries, auto theft, larceny and receiving stolen property, but police say he could be linked to as many as 80 other burglaries.

The DA’s Office back in February asked to keep him in jail pending trial but that motion was denied.

He was released on pretrial supervision and placed on GPS monitoring. In separate hearings, two state district judges agreed to his release, finding that there were release conditions that would reasonably protect the safety of another person or community.

But the 19-year-old was rearrested Oct. 25 after students at Rio Grande High School told an officer someone was breaking into cars in the parking lot. He was indicted this week on one count of burglary of a vehicle, resisting or evading an officer and larceny of $250 or less in addition to the earlier charges. This time, Judge Britt Baca-Miller granted a request to detain him in jail pending trial.

The DA’s Office issued a subpoena Oct. 27 seeking all pretrial services records since Mascareno-Haidle had been released on his own recognizance, including GPS logs, all mapping information and dates of GPS monitoring.

While noting that an initial pretrial services report and any court-filed documentation are public records, court spokesman Sidney Hill stated that, “It has been the long-standing practice and policy of the 2nd Judicial District Court that all other records in a pretrial services file are confidential.

“As a matter of practice, pretrial services has released records after a subpoena is filed only under a protective order. That’s because pretrial supervision records include sensitive, protected information such as employment, residence, substance abuse history, and medical or mental health records,” Hill said.

“Until recently, the parties have never disputed the need for a protective order and in fact have always stipulated to protective orders,” he said in a statement. “The Court recognizes this is a matter of public importance and is therefore developing a written policy that conforms to this long-standing practice.”

Gelb, who works for the state public defender’s office, told the Journal that the defense has a duty “to guard each client’s rights against government overreach. The judge now is in the position to determine if the state has made a solid enough argument that they should have access to all, or some specific portion of the very private information that pretrial services collects in their files.”

Torrez said last week he has told his staff “we will not be in the business of negotiating protective orders in these cases.”

“Frankly, it’s an ongoing policy debate around the overall efficacy of every form of pretrial services, including GPS monitoring.”