 Defendant not guilty in fatal shooting of neighbor - Albuquerque Journal

Defendant not guilty in fatal shooting of neighbor

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

A jury found Christopher Taber not guilty of first-degree murder last week in the 2019 shooting death of his neighbor during a dispute outside their Northwest Albuquerque homes.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury apparently accepted the narrative of Taber’s attorney, who argued that Taber, 41, was defending himself when he fatally shot Daniel Salazar on June 30, 2019.

Jurors on Nov. 4 also returned not guilty verdicts on charges of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter included in the one-count indictment, court records show.

Taber’s attorney, Joshua Boone, told jurors during opening statements that Salazar became enraged by something Taber said and began threatening Taber with a firearm.

“Something set Mr. Salazar off,” Boone said. Taber “was trying to retreat – trying to get away from this angry man.”

Salazar pulled up in a vehicle at the end of Taber’s driveway and fired a shot at Taber, Boone told jurors. Taber responded by firing a single shot at Salazar with a rifle, the attorney said.

Salazar then drove the vehicle in reverse and crashed into a metal gate in the 3500 block of Second NW, Boone said.

Police were called to Taber’s home in the 100 block of Cacy NW, near Second and Candelaria, according to a Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court criminal complaint.

Police found Salazar slumped over the driver’s seat of his car, with a black handgun in the center console, the complaint said.

Taber later told police he had seen Salazar at a mailbox and made comments about Salazar’s dogs, which led to an argument and an exchange of gunfire, the complaint said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
War and remembrance
ABQnews Seeker
WWII veteran can't forget those who ... WWII veteran can't forget those who did not come home
2
NM unveils 20-year economic strategic plan
ABQnews Seeker
Economic Development Department to seek 'huge' ... Economic Development Department to seek 'huge' budget increase
3
DA seeks pretrial release records in high-profile case
ABQnews Seeker
Defense claims privacy rights Defense claims privacy rights
4
Four senators wade into dispute over federal aid
ABQnews Seeker
Fellow Democrats say governor is not ... Fellow Democrats say governor is not sole authority
5
Defendant not guilty in fatal shooting of neighbor
ABQnews Seeker
Man says he acted in self-defense Man says he acted in self-defense
6
Trailblazing Cochiti potter named a Living Treasure
ABQnews Seeker
Virgil Ortiz to receive MIAC award ... Virgil Ortiz to receive MIAC award at spring art market
7
Santa Fe DA rejects sabotage claims on 'Rust' set ...
ABQnews Seeker
Official: No proof has been provided Official: No proof has been provided
8
Bernalillo County weighs cannabis regulations
ABQnews Seeker
Zoning code update addresses growth, sales Zoning code update addresses growth, sales
9
Bipartisan panel backs anti-crime measures
ABQnews Seeker
Action may help governor set agenda ... Action may help governor set agenda for legislative session