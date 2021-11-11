Defendant not guilty in fatal shooting of neighbor

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

A jury found Christopher Taber not guilty of first-degree murder last week in the 2019 shooting death of his neighbor during a dispute outside their Northwest Albuquerque homes.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury apparently accepted the narrative of Taber’s attorney, who argued that Taber, 41, was defending himself when he fatally shot Daniel Salazar on June 30, 2019.

Jurors on Nov. 4 also returned not guilty verdicts on charges of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter included in the one-count indictment, court records show.

Taber’s attorney, Joshua Boone, told jurors during opening statements that Salazar became enraged by something Taber said and began threatening Taber with a firearm.

“Something set Mr. Salazar off,” Boone said. Taber “was trying to retreat – trying to get away from this angry man.”

Salazar pulled up in a vehicle at the end of Taber’s driveway and fired a shot at Taber, Boone told jurors. Taber responded by firing a single shot at Salazar with a rifle, the attorney said.

Salazar then drove the vehicle in reverse and crashed into a metal gate in the 3500 block of Second NW, Boone said.

Police were called to Taber’s home in the 100 block of Cacy NW, near Second and Candelaria, according to a Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court criminal complaint.

Police found Salazar slumped over the driver’s seat of his car, with a black handgun in the center console, the complaint said.

Taber later told police he had seen Salazar at a mailbox and made comments about Salazar’s dogs, which led to an argument and an exchange of gunfire, the complaint said.