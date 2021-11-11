 House, Lobos get Pit rockin’ in opening night win over FAU - Albuquerque Journal

House, Lobos get Pit rockin’ in opening night win over FAU

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Midway through the second half of Wednesday night’s 99-92 season-opening win over Florida Atlantic, the new-look UNM Lobos got an assist they desperately needed from a source that has taken some lumps as of late.

Visiting Florida Atlantic, seemingly unfazed to that point in the game by the mile-high jump in elevation from its home in Boca Raton, took a 71-69 lead on a Brandon Weatherspoon layup with 10:26 left in the game.

And then, the Pit – an iconic arena that hasn’t been itself in recent years due to the program’s longest postseason drought and more recently due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns – gave its best impersonation of it old self the announced crowd of 8,553 masked fans could muster.

“I know the challenges of going to an indoor event right now in our state,” new Lobos coach Richard Pitino said. “I understand it. Not everybody’s comfortable with it. But the people that are here – to be able to get that type of crowd, get that type of energy, fueled us. It fueled us, especially in the second half.”

The quiet in the arena grew to a mask-muffled buzz after a Gethro Muscadin dunk tied the game with 10:08 to play.

It then elevated to a roar after three consecutive defensive stops amid an 8-0 Lobos run – and the eyes of the nine new Lobo players, including four from power conference programs, were wide open.

The Pit’s energy, and maybe some altitude fatigue, carried the Lobos onto lead by as many as 16 points with under three minutes to play before settling in for their final margin at 99-92 to secure a win in Pitino’s debut and in the first regular-season men’s game since Feb. 29, 2020.

“It all happened when we started getting stops – when we started defending. That got the crowd into it,” said Minnesota transfer guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who had 14 points and three assists. “I think this crowd likes when we get up and pressure and play good basketball. So, when we started playing defense, that’s when the game really started to turn around for us.”

Of course having Jaelen House, the talkative spark plug of the Lobos roster, helped too.

The Arizona State transfer point guard scored a game-high 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting (he hit 3-of-5 3-pointers) to go along with six assists and two steals.

“I think Jaelen House took over,” Pitino said. “We kind of scrapped what we were running and kept it very simple and ran side ball screen. And he was really hard to guard.”

House drew 12 fouls in a game FAU was called for 24 of them.

Asked if he felt like it got to the point in the second half when FAU just couldn’t guard him without putting their hands on him, House had a confident reply.

“I feel like it every time I get on the court,” House said.

The Lobos had their struggles defending in the post, however. While they have size in the frontcourt, it’s a lot of inexperience and 6-11 starter Birima Seck had two fouls in the game’s first 90 seconds while Muscadin, a 6-10 transfer from Kansas who was great offensively with 18 points off the bench, struggled to defend as well, fouling out after 22 minutes.

And the Lobos were outrebounded 42-25, including allowing 17 offensive boards.

“Yeah, that’s a weakness,” Pitino said. “… We’ve got to be more physical. But that was a great eye opener.”

More than any stat, though, Pitino said what he was most impressed with had nothing to do with what happened on the court: “Let’s appreciate how good that crowd was when this program has been down.”

SATURDAY: UNM at Colorado, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network, 770 AM/96.3 FM

BOX SCORE: New Mexico 99, Florida Atlantic 92


