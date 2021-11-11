 Casa Grande man convicted in shooting of pregnant girlfriend - Albuquerque Journal

Casa Grande man convicted in shooting of pregnant girlfriend

By Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ariz. — A Casa Grande man has been convicted of attempted second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of his pregnant girlfriend.

Prosecutors said jurors also found 27-year-old Javier Figueroa guilty of aggravated assault, child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Figueroa was accused of shooting his girlfriend while their other child was in the room with them and then trying to cover up the shooting as a possible burglary.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that Figueroa’s trial started last week and jurors returned the verdicts Tuesday.

Jurors also found aggravating factors involved in the charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and child abuse.

Prosecutors said the factors include whether Figueroa knew that his actions would cause serious injuries to the victim, if he used a deadly weapon, whether his actions caused physical, emotional or financial harm to the victim or their family, if a child was present during the incident and whether he knew his girlfriend was pregnant at the time.

Prosecutors said the aggravating factors could increase the prison time Figueroa could serve.

It was unclear Wednesday if Figueroa had a sentencing date yet.

___

This story deletes an incorrect reference in the slug line to the victim being killed, deletes an incorrect reference in the headline to the defendant being convicted of murder and corrects the summary and body of the story to reflect that aggravating factors were found in charges that included attempted second-degree murder, not second-degree murder.


