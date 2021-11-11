 More ranch acreage in Cochise County protected as open space - Albuquerque Journal

More ranch acreage in Cochise County protected as open space

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona conservation group says an additional 1,850 acres (749 hectares) of a cattle ranch that is part of an important wildlife corridor in western Cochise County are now protected as open space.

With the additional acreage, a total of 3,800 acres (1,538 hectares) of the Rain Valley Ranch are now protected through conservation easements, the Arizona Land and Water Trust announced Wednesday.

The ranch along State Route 82 east of Sonoita includes part of a wildlife corridor that links the Whetstone, Mustang, and Huachuca mountains.

“With large properties in the Sonoita/Elgin area continuing to be purchased for single-family homes or ‘ranchettes,’ the threat of development increases for locations like Rain Valley Ranch, making its conservation critical,” the trust said in a statement.

The additional protected landscape also benefits nearby Fort Huachuca by ensuring that potential electromagnetic interference with military training activities associated with the Army base remains low, the trust said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant fatally hit by vehicle
Around the Region
A Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant has ... A Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant has died after being struck by a vehicle while working traffic control Wednesday in Scottsdale, authorities said. Sheriff's officials ...
2
Colorado appeals court: GOP lawmakers can challenge gun law
Around the Region
A Colorado appeals court panel on ... A Colorado appeals court panel on Wednesday reinstated a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers and a Colorado gun rights group challenging a 'red flag' ...
3
Navajo Nation reports 126 more COVID-19 cases plus 8 ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 126 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. The tribe had gone without reporting a coronavirus-related death 25 ...
4
NTSB: Controls jammed on private jet that crashed in ...
Around the Region
Flight controls that maneuver the tail ... Flight controls that maneuver the tail wing were jammed when a private jet overran a runway in Houston and burst into flames, federal investigators ...
5
Officials: Colorado could see record COVID hospitalizations
Around the Region
Colorado plans to expand hospital capacity ... Colorado plans to expand hospital capacity and staffing amid an ongoing surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations that could surpass a record high for the state ...
6
Some Denver area schools close, go remote due to ...
Around the Region
Some Denver area schools are switching ... Some Denver area schools are switching to remote learning or canceling classes this week because of staffing shortages. Schools in the Adams 14, Boulder ...
7
Arizona public health official: 'Pandemic not done with us'
Around the Region
Some COVID-19 metrics show the pandemic's ... Some COVID-19 metrics show the pandemic's fall surge in Arizona worsening again. The state on Wednesday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for ...
8
Denver museum gives up allegedly looted Cambodian artifacts
Around the Region
Prosecutors have filed a complaint in ... Prosecutors have filed a complaint in federal court seeking the forfeiture of four Cambodian antiquities that were sold to the Denver Art Museum by ...
9
Denver plain-clothes police officer wounded in shooting
Around the Region
Denver police say a plain-clothes officer ... Denver police say a plain-clothes officer was shot in the back while in an unmarked vehicle Tuesday evening and a suspect has been taken ...