Colorado guv opens COVID booster shots to all 18 and older

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday to allow any resident 18 and older access to a COVID-19 booster shot, another step to prevent hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed as the state experiences a surge in delta variant coronavirus infections.

The order declares all of Colorado to be at high risk of infection to the virus.

Booster shots previously were available for those 65 and older, adults with special medical conditions and those at high risk of exposure at the workplace or elsewhere to the virus. Thursday’s order requires vaccine providers to provide booster shots to those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and at least two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Democratic governor has emphasized vaccinations as a top tool in fighting the latest surge that officials worry could overwhelm hospital capacity by the end of the year. Roughly 1,426 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said Wednesday the state could hit 2,258 COVID-19 hospitalizations by Jan. 1, a record high for the pandemic.

The delta variant surge combined with hospital staffing shortages has left roughly 720 total beds available in intensive care and acute care units, according to the Colorado Hospital Association.