 Colorado guv opens COVID booster shots to all 18 and older - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado guv opens COVID booster shots to all 18 and older

By Associated Press

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday to allow any resident 18 and older access to a COVID-19 booster shot, another step to prevent hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed as the state experiences a surge in delta variant coronavirus infections.

The order declares all of Colorado to be at high risk of infection to the virus.

Booster shots previously were available for those 65 and older, adults with special medical conditions and those at high risk of exposure at the workplace or elsewhere to the virus. Thursday’s order requires vaccine providers to provide booster shots to those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and at least two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Democratic governor has emphasized vaccinations as a top tool in fighting the latest surge that officials worry could overwhelm hospital capacity by the end of the year. Roughly 1,426 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said Wednesday the state could hit 2,258 COVID-19 hospitalizations by Jan. 1, a record high for the pandemic.

The delta variant surge combined with hospital staffing shortages has left roughly 720 total beds available in intensive care and acute care units, according to the Colorado Hospital Association.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West ...
Around the Region
More than 60 migrants were found ... More than 60 migrants were found in a box truck stopped on a highway in the remote Big Bend region of West Texas, federal ...
2
Judge orders halt to Texas mask mandate ban in ...
Around the Region
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered ... A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge ...
3
More ranch acreage in Cochise County protected as open ...
Around the Region
An Arizona conservation group says an ... An Arizona conservation group says an additional 1,850 acres (749 hectares) of a cattle ranch that is part of an important wildlife corridor in ...
4
Casa Grande man convicted in shooting of pregnant girlfriend
Around the Region
A Casa Grande man has been ... A Casa Grande man has been convicted of attempted second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of his pregnant girlfriend. Prosecutors said jurors also found ...
5
Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant fatally hit by vehicle
Around the Region
A Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant has ... A Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant has died after being struck by a vehicle while working traffic control Wednesday in Scottsdale, authorities said. Sheriff's officials ...
6
Colorado appeals court: GOP lawmakers can challenge gun law
Around the Region
A Colorado appeals court panel on ... A Colorado appeals court panel on Wednesday reinstated a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers and a Colorado gun rights group challenging a 'red flag' ...
7
Navajo Nation reports 126 more COVID-19 cases plus 8 ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 126 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. The tribe had gone without reporting a coronavirus-related death 25 ...
8
NTSB: Controls jammed on private jet that crashed in ...
Around the Region
Flight controls that maneuver the tail ... Flight controls that maneuver the tail wing were jammed when a private jet overran a runway in Houston and burst into flames, federal investigators ...
9
Officials: Colorado could see record COVID hospitalizations
Around the Region
Colorado plans to expand hospital capacity ... Colorado plans to expand hospital capacity and staffing amid an ongoing surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations that could surpass a record high for the state ...