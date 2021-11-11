 Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Nov. 15, 2021 - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Nov. 15, 2021

By ABQJournal News Staff

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections.

For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit www.cabq.gov/environmentalhealth/food-safety/restaurant-inspection-results.

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Thirsty Eye Brewing Co., 206 Broadway SE (Nov. 5)

Holiday Inn Express Albuquerque East, 10501 Copper Pointe NE (Nov. 5)

Mi Cocina Mexican Food Restaurant, 6335 Central NW (Nov. 5)

Dippin’ Dots/Doc Popcorn, 6600 Menaul NE (Nov. 5)

Whole Foods, 2103 Carlisle NE (Nov. 5)

Club Demonstration Services at Costco, 500 Eubank SE (Nov. 4)

Costco, 500 Eubank SE (Nov. 4) – deli, meat/fish, retail, food court, bakery

Two Boys Donuts, 2240 Q NE (Nov. 4)

Two Boys Donuts, 8600 Indian School NE (Nov. 4)

Simply Sinful Donuts, 400 Gold SW (Nov. 4)

Canteen, 500 Eubank SE (Nov. 4) – Costco retail

Viet Taste, 5721 Menaul NE (Nov. 4)

The Acre Restuarant, 218 Gold SW (Nov. 3)

Thai Street, 12501 Candelaria NE (Nov. 3)

Refresh, 12501 Candelaria NE (Nov. 3)

Comfort Suites, 1401 Woodward SE (Nov. 3)

Fit & Fabulous Nutrition, 2500 Central SW (Nov. 3)

2000 Vietnam, 601 San Mateo SE (Nov. 3)

Cicis Pizza, 4770 Montgomery NE (Nov. 3)

Aspen Care, 3225 Georgia NE (Nov. 3)

Walgreens, 10236 Coors Bypass NW (Nov. 2)

Eldora Chocolate, 1909 Bellamah NW (Nov. 2)

Los Puchunguis, 9601 Sage SW (Nov. 2)

Juani’s Kitchen Tamales, Cutler NE (Nov. 2)

Yasmine’s Express, 6600 Menaul NE (Nov. 2)

Fast Market, 2721 Coors NW (Nov. 2)

Just Sprinklers, 9170 Coors NW (Nov. 2) – prepackaged

T&T Gas N Mart, 1201 Candelaria NW (Nov. 2)

T&T Gas N Mart, 3641 12th NW (Nov. 2)Purified Water To Go Plus, 8631 Golf Course NW (Nov. 1)

Pizza Hut, 4400 Wyoming NE (Nov. 1)

Montgomery Church of Christ, 7201 Montgomery NE (Nov. 1)

Rude Boy Cookies, 1916 Central SE (Nov. 1)

Ziggi’s Coffee, 6000 Montgomery NE (Nov. 1)

McDonald’s, 8501 Golf Course NW (Nov. 1)

McDonald’s, 1600 Alameda NW (Nov. 1)

Crumbl Cookies, 10420 Coors Bypass NW (Nov. 1)


