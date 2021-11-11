 Presbyterian, UNMH activate crisis standards of care - Albuquerque Journal

Presbyterian, UNMH activate crisis standards of care

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

University of New Mexico Hospital, photographed last year. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Two major Albuquerque hospital systems on Friday activated crisis standards of care in the wake of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

University of New Mexico and Presbyterian Healthcare Services — which are operating as high as 140% of their normal capacity — will join San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, which has also activated crisis standards of care.

“This has lasted a very long time. And the scale of this has gotten to the point where we are now having to go to the next step of our overall statewide response,” said Dr. Michael Richards, the vice chancellor of clinical affairs for the UNM’s health system. “This really is an unsustainable level of activity.”

The declaration will help standardize the decision-making for who gets scarce medical resource when the demand outpaces supply.

The rule will apply to UNM Hospital and UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center, as well as Presbyterian hospitals in the metro area: Presbyterian Hospital, Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital and Presbyterian Rust Medical Center.

Hospital officials said they are not currently rationing treatment, but the order will allow them to provide more effective care as they face an unrelenting volume of patients.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID has increased in recent days. There were 490 hospitalizations on Wednesday, up from 419 a week earlier.

The state last month issued a public health order giving hospitals permission to enact the standards.

An email to Presbyterian health care providers said the activation was the start of a phased approach to deal with the rise in patients, and that data models suggests COVID cases will continue to increase.

The email said Presbyterian is not rationing care, closing clinics or redeploying staff and that hospital operating rooms are not closing.

“This is a recognition that we are not providing care to patients up to our typical standards and outside our typical areas,” the email said. “Rather than think of this as an excuse to not provide care, please think of this as an opportunity to do what you can to care for our patients in a non-standard way.”

Presbyterian is trying to increase staff, creating more flexibility to transfer patients to other hospitals, increasing bed availability by trying to treat COVID patients with outpatient infusions and postponing some surgical procedures.

Dr. Jason Mitchell, Presbyterian’s chief medical officer, said the activation doesn’t mean physicians will have to decide which patient gets a ventilator, or something that dramatic.

“The decision may be, ‘We don’t have beds in our hospitals, who else can take this patient?'” he said. “And it may mean that a patient goes to a regional hospital that still has capacity, they may go to a different Albuquerque hospital … it also may mean that some patients have to go out of state,”

The physicians encouraged people to get the COVID vaccine, booster shots and to have their children vaccinated.

New Mexico reported more than 1,300 new COVID cases on Wednesday and 13 additional deaths. In a recent four-week period that ended Monday, unvaccinated individuals accounted for 72% of new cases, 77% of the hospitalizations and 95% of the 123 deaths during that time period.

 


