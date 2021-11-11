 Range Café donates $44K to Meals on Wheels - Albuquerque Journal

Range Café donates $44K to Meals on Wheels

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Range Cafe has donated more than $44,000 to Meals on Wheels in two years. (Dean Hanson/Journal)

In two years, The Range Café has raised more than $44,000 to donate back to the community through Meals on Wheels.

The organization has been able to provide more than 6,150 meals tailored to specific medical needs for homebound people across Albuquerque and Rio Rancho with the donation from the Albuquerque business.

“The Range Café is easily one of the biggest donors to Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque this year and last,” says Shauna Frost, Meals on Wheels executive director.

Matt DiGregory, owner and CEO of The Range Café says the funds raised have been given by the restaurant’s customers.

“Albuquerque is one of the most giving, most caring cities that anyone could live in,” DiGregory says. “Consistently, reliably, whenever Burqueños know about a need, they rush in to not just meet it, but exceed it.”

DiGregory says for the last two years, the restaurant has been including a “charity” line to all sales receipts.

“Range Café guests who wish to contribute to Meals on Wheels simply need to add a dollar amount (that Range Café will round up to the nearest 10 cents) on the charity line when they close their check,” he says.

DiGregory hopes that the Range Café can average around $5,000-plus a month to contribute to the goals of Meals on Wheels.

“Everyone deserves a healthy meal,” says DiGregory. “Meals on Wheels provides a vital service to people who don’t have the ability to shop or cook for themselves. We’re proud to support their work.”

The partnership between Meals on Wheels and Range Café has been beneficial in responding to the needs of the organization and the clients it serves, particularly during the pandemic.

“Last year, we saw a 440% increase in calls for help,” says Frost. “That’s also when Range Café saw customers greatly stepping up their fundraising efforts, helping meet that increased need.”


