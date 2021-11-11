 Expert at Rittenhouse trial zeroes in on just a few minutes - Albuquerque Journal

Expert at Rittenhouse trial zeroes in on just a few minutes

By Michael Tarm, Scott Bauer and Tammy Webber / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

KENOSHA, Wis. — Less than three seconds elapsed between the time a protester in the streets fired a shot in the air and Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire with his rifle, a use-of-force expert testified for the defense Thursday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial.

John Black took the stand as part of an effort by Rittenhouse’s lawyers to show that the then-17-year-old had reason to fear for his life and acted in self-defense when he shot three men, killing two, during a turbulent night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha last year.

The defense has suggested to the jury that the relevant timeframe for determining whether Rittenhouse’s use of force was reasonable consists of just a few minutes around the shootings.

Black said it took 2 minutes, 55 seconds, from the time the first man who was shot that night, Joseph Rosenbaum, chased Rittenhouse across a car lot to the time Rittenhouse approached police, after the shootings.

Prosecutors, for their part, have stressed a much longer window, saying the tragic chain of events occurred over hours, starting with Rittenhouse’s fateful decision to go to a volatile protest with a rifle.

Rittenhouse, now 18, committed the shootings during unrest that erupted in Kenosha in the summer of 2020 over the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. He could get life in prison if convicted. Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot.

Rittenhouse had gone to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag in what the former police and fire youth cadet said was an effort to protect property after rioters had set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.

The case has divided Americans over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.

On Wednesday, Rittenhouse spent most of the day on the stand giving his account of what happened in those frenzied minutes on Aug. 25, 2020, sobbing so hard at one point that the judge called a recess.

“I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” he said.

In an account largely corroborated by video and the prosecution’s own witnesses, Rittenhouse said that Rosenbaum cornered him and put his hand on the barrel of his rifle, the second man hit him with a skateboard, and the third man came at him with a gun of his own.

His testimony was interrupted by an angry exchange in which his lawyers demanded a mistrial with no right to a retrial, accusing the chief prosecutor of asking Rittenhouse out-of-bounds questions.

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, though plainly mad at the prosecutor, did not immediately rule on the request. On Thursday, he pressed ahead with the case and said it would be ideal if the trial were to conclude on Friday.

Much of the testimony has centered on Rosenbaum’s killing, since that set in motion the bloodshed that followed.

Rittenhouse said Rosenbaum was carrying a chain earlier that night and had twice threatened to kill him.

“If I would have let Mr. Rosenbaum take my firearm from me, he would have used it and killed me with it,” he said, “and probably killed more people.”

During cross-examination Wednesday, prosecutor Thomas Binger sought to drive home the state’s contention that Rittenhouse created the dangerous situation in the first place.

“You understand that when you point your AR-15 at someone, it may make them feel like you’re going to kill them, correct?” Binger asked.

___

Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin; Webber from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writers Amy Forliti contributed from Minneapolis and Kathleen Foody from Chicago.

___

Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Presbyterian, UNMH activate crisis standards of care
ABQnews Seeker
            ...                         Two major Albuquerque hospital systems are announcing this morning that they are ...
2
War and remembrance
ABQnews Seeker
WWII veteran can't forget those who ... WWII veteran can't forget those who did not come home
3
Boosters pushed by state officials amid virus surge
ABQnews Seeker
Indoor mask mandate will not be ... Indoor mask mandate will not be lifted, health secretary says
4
NM unveils 20-year economic strategic plan
ABQnews Seeker
Economic Development Department to seek 'huge' ... Economic Development Department to seek 'huge' budget increase
5
DA seeks pretrial release records in high-profile case
ABQnews Seeker
Defense claims privacy rights Defense claims privacy rights
6
Bipartisan panel backs anti-crime measures
ABQnews Seeker
Action may help governor set agenda ... Action may help governor set agenda for legislative session
7
Four senators wade into dispute over federal aid
ABQnews Seeker
Fellow Democrats say governor is not ... Fellow Democrats say governor is not sole authority
8
Bernalillo County weighs cannabis regulations
ABQnews Seeker
Zoning code update addresses growth, sales Zoning code update addresses growth, sales
9
Santa Fe DA rejects sabotage claims on 'Rust' set ...
ABQnews Seeker
Official: No proof has been provided Official: No proof has been provided
10
Defendant not guilty in fatal shooting of neighbor
ABQnews Seeker
Man says he acted in self-defense Man says he acted in self-defense