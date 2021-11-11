Fishing Line for Nov. 11, 2021

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Dominic Valencia of Albuquerque caught a 40-inch, 16-pound tiger muskie and two 30-inch tiger muskies at Bluewater Lake using a hotdog and a green and orange jerkbait Nov. 4.

Michael Kennedy of Albuquerque caught and released 21-inch and 23-inch rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake using purple PowerBait on Nov. 4.

Ken Mitchell of El Paso, Texas caught a 22-pound striped bass at Elephant Butte Lake trolling a spinner rig Nov. 4.

Joshua Arriola of Roswell caught a 17-inch, 4-pound largemouth bass on the Pecos River near Carlsbad using an orange and white Booyah spinnerbait Nov. 4.

Angelo Martinez of Los Lunas caught a 20-inch rainbow trout at Tingley Beach using salmon eggs Nov. 4.

Fran Miller Smith of Tucumcari caught a 3.5-pound walleye at Ute Lake using a nightcrawler worm Oct. 20.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME AND FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes is closed for the season. The lake will reopen in March 2022.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 24.8 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was fair to good using worms, PowerBait and nymph flies.

Clayton Lake is closed for the season. The lake will reopen in March 2022.

Conchas Lake State Park has closed access to all boat ramps due to dropping water levels. The boat ramps on the south side of the lake managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are open. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver.

At Costilla Creek, fishing for trout was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair to good using purple PowerBait. Fishing for pike was fair to good using worms, perch pattern crankbaits and perch pattern swimbaits. Fishing for perch was good using worms.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using green and pink PowerBait.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was fair to good using olive Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was fair to good using pink PowerBait and homemade dough bait.

Fishing for trout on the Los Pinos River was good using small beadhead nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed for the season. The lake will reopen in March 2022.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was good using PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Morphy Lake is closed for the season. The lake will reopen in March 2022.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was 33.0 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using worms and pheasant tail beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 40.0 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs and gold beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 441 cfs. Fishing for trout near Pilar was fair to good using streamer flies, PowerBait and worms. Anglers reported fishing for trout was slow in the upper Wild Rivers Recreation Area.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was 10.2 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using attractor dry flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was 9.09 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco Monday morning was 7.01 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using beadhead nymph flies beneath a stimulator dry fly.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Shuree Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Ute Lake was fair using deep-diving crankbaits and vertical jigging spoons in 25 to 30 feet of water. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and blade baits vertical jigging in 25 to 30 feet of water. The water surface temperature was in the mid 50s and the main lake color was stained.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 281 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair to good using hotdogs and green and orange jerkbaits.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was good using beadhead nymph flies.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was fair to good using worms and orange spinners.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 100 cfs and 43.5 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was good using small trout pattern jerkbaits and nightcrawler worms. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Kokanee salmon snagging season is from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 at El Vado Lake.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using Woolly Bugger flies, spinners, worms and red PowerBait. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Willow, Sierra Vista and La Laja boat launches at Heron Lake are closed. The primitive boat launch is open. Shoreline fishing is available between Sierra Vista and the spillway or in Rincon. Possession of kokanee salmon is prohibited from Oct. 1 through Nov. 12. Kokanee salmon snagging season is from Nov. 12 through Dec. 31. The Quality Waters of the Rio Chama can be accessed at the Rio Chama Trailhead. The stairs are closed so use the road to the spillway. Non-quality waters can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area located on State Road 95, 13 miles west of U.S. Highway 84.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 14.1 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using mop flies and worms.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season. The lake will reopen in May 2022.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was good using big streamer flies, Rumble Monster lures and blue Super Ciscos. Fishing for kokanee salmon was good using snagging hooks near the dam.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair to good using nightcrawler worms near Albuquerque.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 306 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using black midge emerger flies and size 26 crystal flash midge flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using worms and PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using green PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good using salmon eggs and garlic PowerBait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Alumni Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bear Canyon Lake.

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using live minnows.

Fishing for white bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair using crankbaits. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair using Ned rigs, shad-colored squarebill crankbaits and swimbaits. Fishing for striped bass was fair using jigs and trolling spinner rigs. Fishing for catfish was good using cut carp bait and shad.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 52.4 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was good using dry flies during the middle of the day and live worms in the evening.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.68 cfs. Fishing for catfish south of Hatch was fair using live worms.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was fair to good using live red worms and dry flies.

Young Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair to good using purple and pink PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek. Fishing for bass was fair to good using wacky rigged watermelon Senko worms.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 6.49 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until 2022.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Brantley Lake was fair using shad pattern crankbaits and watermelon with red flake Senko worms.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species at Eunice Lake was slow.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was fair using hotdogs and shrimp.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using salmon peach PowerBait and natural-colored Trout Margents.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was good using cut bait and worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was .42 cfs. Fishing for largemouth bass near Carlsbad was good using orange and white Booyah spinnerbaits.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 4.31 cfs.

Due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve.

Fishing for walleye at Sumner Lake was fair to good using 3-inch transparent swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using beef liver and chicken liver.