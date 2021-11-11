MMA: Pico, Blencowe make weight

Aaron Pico and Arlene Blencowe, MMA fighters who train in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, each made weight for their fights Friday on a Bellator card in Hollywood, Florida.

Pico (8-3) weighed in at 145.4 pounds on Thursday for his featherweight fight against Justin Gonzales (12-0). Gonzales weighed in at 145.6. The featherweight limit is 145 pounds with an additional pound allowed for non-title fights.

Blencowe (14-8), also a featherweight, weighed in at 145.8 pounds for her fight against Pam Sorenson (9-3). Sorenson weighed in at 146.

Both fights are scheduled for Friday’s Bellator 271 main card, scheduled to be telecast on Showtime, starting at 8 p.m.