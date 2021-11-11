 Man charged with 11 murders in Texas - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged with 11 murders in Texas

By David Warren / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

DALLAS — A Dallas man previously arrested in the death of an 81-year-old woman has been charged with killing at least 11 more elderly women whose jewelry and other valuables he stole, authorities said Thursday.

Kim Leach, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney’s office, said 46-year-old Billy Chemirmir was indicted Tuesday on six more counts of capital murder in the deaths of women ranging in age from 76 to 94.

Chemirmir, who is from Kenya and is a permanent U.S. resident, also is charged in nearby Collin County with two counts of attempted capital murder for similar attacks there, according to county court records.

A Collin County grand jury also returned five capital murder indictments against Chemirmir on Tuesday.

Chemirmir has been in custody since March 2018 in the death of the 81-year-old Dallas woman, Lu Thi Harris. Police in Plano were investigating Chemirmir in connection with suspicious death and suspicious person calls at a senior apartment complex in that Dallas suburb and found evidence linking him to Harris’ death in Dallas, authorities said. Plano is in Collin County.

The break in the case came when Chemirmir forced his way into the Plano apartment of a 91-year-old woman that March, telling her to “go to bed. Don’t fight me,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in Collin County. The woman was smothered with a pillow into unconsciousness and robbed. However, paramedics revived her and she told investigators that her attacker had stolen her jewelry. Police identified Chemirmir from a license plate number and were able to find and tail him days later, when they watched him throw a jewelry box into a trash bin. They traced the box to Harris, according to the affidavit.

Plano police Chief Gregory Rushin said at the time that Chemirmir used his health care experience “to his advantage in targeting and exploiting seniors, some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Police said then that investigators were reviewing about 750 unattended deaths of elderly women for possible links.

Chemirmir’s attorney, Phillip Hayes, said Thursday that this week’s charges were a surprise and that he hadn’t had time to review them yet.

“These cases came out of the blue and I don’t have any information on them yet,” he said.

But he noted that Chemirmir “has denied it since Day 1″ that he played any role in Harris’ death. “They have circumstantial evidence that puts him in the area but that’s as far as the evidence goes,” Hayes said.

In addition to the murder charges, jail records had an immigration detainer for Chemirmir.

___

Follow David Warren on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WarrenJourno

___

This story was first published on May 16, 2019, and was updated on Nov. 11, 2021, to correct that Billy Chemirmir was not in the country illegally. He was a permanent U.S. resident. It was also updated to remove an incorrect reference to a jewelry box being stolen from the 91-year-old woman.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man in charged with 11 murders in Texas
Around the Region
A Dallas man previously arrested in ... A Dallas man previously arrested in the death of an 81-year-old woman has been charged with killing at least 11 more elderly women whose ...
2
Colorado opens up COVID booster shots to all 18 ...
Around the Region
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an ... Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday allowing all residents 18 and older access to COVID-19 booster shots by declaring all of ...
3
Arizona reports 3,624 new COVID-19 cases, 24 a new ...
Around the Region
Arizona health officials already concerned about ... Arizona health officials already concerned about a fall surge are reporting more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases. The state Department of Health Services coronavirus ...
4
Program to kill Grand Canyon bison nets 4 animals, ...
Around the Region
Day three and the shooters were ... Day three and the shooters were waiting under the cover of pine trees for the rain to let up. Thirty minutes later, a single ...
5
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West ...
Around the Region
More than 60 migrants were found ... More than 60 migrants were found in a box truck stopped on a highway in the remote Big Bend region of West Texas, federal ...
6
Judge orders halt to Texas mask mandate ban in ...
Around the Region
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered ... A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge ...
7
More ranch acreage in Cochise County protected as open ...
Around the Region
An Arizona conservation group says an ... An Arizona conservation group says an additional 1,850 acres (749 hectares) of a cattle ranch that is part of an important wildlife corridor in ...
8
Casa Grande man convicted in shooting of pregnant girlfriend
Around the Region
A Casa Grande man has been ... A Casa Grande man has been convicted of attempted second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of his pregnant girlfriend. Prosecutors said jurors also found ...
9
Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant fatally hit by vehicle
Around the Region
A Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant has ... A Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant has died after being struck by a vehicle while working traffic control Wednesday in Scottsdale, authorities said. Sheriff's officials ...