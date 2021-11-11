 Court temporarily delays release of Trump's Jan. 6 records - Albuquerque Journal

Court temporarily delays release of Trump’s Jan. 6 records

By Nomaan Merchant / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked the release of records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection as the court considers an emergency request by former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday granted an administrative stay sought by Trump. The stay is intended to give the court time to consider Trump’s arguments against release of the documents, which was otherwise scheduled for Friday without a court order.

The order effectively delays until the end of this month the release of records that were to be turned over Friday. The appeals court set arguments in the case for Nov. 30.

The House is seeking Trump’s call logs, draft speeches and other documents related to Jan. 6. Congress has sought the records to better understand the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, in which rioters ransacked the building and forced into hiding lawmakers who were certifying Trump’s election loss to President Joe Biden.

Biden waived executive privilege on the documents. Trump then went to court arguing that as a former president, he still had the right to exert privilege over the records and releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday rejected those arguments, noting in part, “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.” She again denied an emergency motion by Trump on Wednesday.

In their filing to the appeals court, Trump’s lawyers wrote that without a stay, the former president would “suffer irreparable harm through the effective denial of a constitutional and statutory right to be fully heard on a serious disagreement between the former and incumbent President.”

The Nov. 30 arguments will take place before three judges nominated by Democratic presidents: Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, nominated by former President Barack Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, an appointee of Biden.

The White House on Thursday also notified a lawyer for Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, that Biden would waive any executive privilege that would prevent Meadows from cooperating with the committee, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The committee has subpoenaed Meadows and more than two dozen other people as part of its investigation.

His lawyer, George Terwilliger, issued a statement in response saying Meadows “remains under the instructions of former President Trump to respect longstanding principles of executive privilege.”

“It now appears the courts will have to resolve this conflict,” Terwilliger said.

___

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Mark Sherman contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Presbyterian, UNMH activate crisis standards of care
ABQnews Seeker
Hospital officials said they are not ... Hospital officials said they are not currently rationing treatment, but the order will allow them to provide more effective care as they face an ...
2
War and remembrance
ABQnews Seeker
WWII veteran can't forget those who ... WWII veteran can't forget those who did not come home
3
Boosters pushed by state officials amid virus surge
ABQnews Seeker
Indoor mask mandate will not be ... Indoor mask mandate will not be lifted, health secretary says
4
NM unveils 20-year economic strategic plan
ABQnews Seeker
Economic Development Department to seek 'huge' ... Economic Development Department to seek 'huge' budget increase
5
DA seeks pretrial release records in high-profile case
ABQnews Seeker
Defense claims privacy rights Defense claims privacy rights
6
Bipartisan panel backs anti-crime measures
ABQnews Seeker
Action may help governor set agenda ... Action may help governor set agenda for legislative session
7
Four senators wade into dispute over federal aid
ABQnews Seeker
Fellow Democrats say governor is not ... Fellow Democrats say governor is not sole authority
8
Bernalillo County weighs cannabis regulations
ABQnews Seeker
Zoning code update addresses growth, sales Zoning code update addresses growth, sales
9
Santa Fe DA rejects sabotage claims on 'Rust' set ...
ABQnews Seeker
Official: No proof has been provided Official: No proof has been provided
10
Defendant not guilty in fatal shooting of neighbor
ABQnews Seeker
Man says he acted in self-defense Man says he acted in self-defense