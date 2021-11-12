 Río Grande del Norte grows with private land sale - Albuquerque Journal

Río Grande del Norte grows with private land sale

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Bighorn sheep graze in the Río Grande del Norte National Monument in October. An 850-acre land parcel in Taos County purchased with money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund is the latest to be added to the monument under Bureau of Land Management ownership. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The wide-open spaces of the Taos Plateau are important wildlife migration corridors in far northern New Mexico. The rugged landscape also supports hunting, camping and livestock grazing.

Now, an 850-acre land parcel in Taos County purchased with money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund is the latest to be added to U.S. Bureau of Land Management ownership as part of the 250,000-acre Río Grande del Norte National Monument.

The land was sold for $470,000 by a Taos family “who wanted to see it conserved,” said Jim Petterson, vice president of the Trust for Public Land’s mountain west region.

The organization helped negotiate the sale with the landowners and the BLM, conducted appraisals and environmental assessments, and worked with New Mexico’s congressional delegation to secure the funding.

“It’s winter range elk habitat and habitat for just about every other species that are important economically for hunting and for wildlife viewing,” Petterson said.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund uses money from offshore oil and gas drilling for federal land acquisitions and local parks and trails.

Interior Department agencies like the BLM submit a yearly priority project list for the funding.

“One of the reasons this work is so important is that these properties could end up with incompatible development in the heart of the national monument or on the edge of it,” Petterson said. “That would completely change the visitor experience and disrupt intact habitat.”

This sale marks TPL’s sixth private land acquisition negotiation within or adjacent to the monument boundaries.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has also helped use LCWF funds to add several private inholdings to the monument, including four parcels totaling 1,200 acres earlier this year.

Pamela Mathis, BLM’s Taos Office field manager, said that working with non-governmental organizations to acquire land in the “heart of the monument” is important for connectivity and recreation.

“It really helps the intent of the monument and the public lands, which is use for the people and also conservation,” Mathis said.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Albuquerque median home prices stay above $290K
ABQnews Seeker
The median sale price of a ... The median sale price of a detached single-family home in Metro Albuquerque was $292,900 in October, ...
2
Río Grande del Norte grows with private land sale
ABQnews Seeker
The wide-open spaces of the Taos ... The wide-open spaces of the Taos Plateau are important wildlife migration corridors in far northern New Mexico. The rugged landscape also supports hunting, camping ...
3
Restaurant donates $44K to Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
In two years, The Range Café ... In two years, The Range Café has raised more than $44,000 to donate back to the community through Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque. The ...
4
Presbyterian, UNMH activate crisis standards of care
ABQnews Seeker
Hospital officials said they are not ... Hospital officials said they are not currently rationing treatment, but the order will allow them to provide more effective care as they face an ...
5
NM unveils 20-year economic strategic plan
ABQnews Seeker
Economic Development Department to seek 'huge' ... Economic Development Department to seek 'huge' budget increase
6
New Mexico hospitals struggle amid push to vaccinate youths
ABQnews Seeker
Hospitals in northwestern New Mexico were ... Hospitals in northwestern New Mexico were grappling Wednesday with a surge in coronavirus cases that has left only a handful of intensive care beds ...
7
Emptying the notebook: Who are these guys? Lots of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a few extra notes, ... Here are a few extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Wednesday's 99-92 Lobos ...
8
House, Lobos get Pit rockin’ in opening night win ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House scored 30 in his ... Jaelen House scored 30 in his UNM debut and the Lobos got a season-opening 99-92 win over Florida Atlantic in the Pit on Wednesday ...
9
War and remembrance
ABQnews Seeker
WWII veteran can't forget those who ... WWII veteran can't forget those who did not come home