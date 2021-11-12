Governor to request $60m for new TorC veterans home

Praising and thanking veterans for their service to the country during a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pledged to request $60 million from the state Legislature for the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility on the campus of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

In addition, the state is applying for a federal grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs, which could pick up 65% of the total cost, said Kathy Kunkel, the special director in the Governor’s Office who is working on the project.

“Today, I offer my profound and sincere thanks to the men and women who so selflessly served and those who still serve our nation. I am so proud to lead a state where so many of its citizens answered the call of duty,” Lujan Grisham said.

“But it’s important that each of us carries this gratitude forward, and that we support each and every veteran, even after they leave military service.”

Pending support of the Legislature, the governor said she hoped ground would be broken on the project in summer 2022.

The ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque drew a large crowd of active duty and former members representing all branches of the military, and their families.

In addition to Lujan Grisham, comments were offered by Brig. Gen. Jamison Herrera of the New Mexico Army National Guard and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. The ceremony also featured musical selections by the Dukes of Albuquerque, the posting of colors, a parade of state flags, an enlistment ceremony for five new recruits, the formal retirement of a military service dog, a fallen warrior tribute and a rifle volley.

In commenting on the current state of the State Veterans Home in TorC, the governor said “our veterans deserve better.” She noted that the building is in disrepair and was not designed as a home for veterans.

The building was the original site of the Carrie Tingley Children’s Hospital and was constructed in 1936. It was turned into a home for aging veterans in 1984.

Last year, there were 28 COVID-related deaths at the home, which was about 19% of the facility’s 145-bed capacity, according to a report presented to the Legislative Finance Committee.

The report, prepared by LFC staff analysts, said the state failed to ensure proper infection control at the home, where each of the undersized rooms was shared by four disabled veterans (only two share a room now). Exacerbating the problem was a poor building layout, inadequate ventilation and chronic staffing shortages.

Kunkel, a former secretary of health, said a comprehensive assessment of the building determined it would cost about $80 million to refurbish it and make it ADA compliant.

Because of the prohibitive cost and ongoing maintenance issues, a decision was made to build a new home for the veterans, which would be designed to replicate a home-type environment rather than a hospital setting, Kunkel said.

As currently envisioned, she said, six homes will be constructed on the 15-acre site. Each of the homes will have 12 private bedrooms and bathrooms with shared kitchens and living areas.

“We will still have doctors and nurses who will be available on the campus, but they will come into the homes the way, for example, home health operates,” Kunkel said. “So it’s a very different staffing model, but we will still have all the same staff, just not in the building with them (residents). They’ll be in other offices on the site.”

In addition to the current 36 residents of the veterans home, the existing annex building, which was constructed in 2017, will continue to house Alzheimer’s patients. There are currently 38 people housed there, but the building can accommodate 59, she said.

It’s not yet known what may become of the main veterans home building, however, Kunkel said the building is considered historic and members of the community want to preserve it.