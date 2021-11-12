 ABQ double homicide suspect arrested in Colorado - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ double homicide suspect arrested in Colorado

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man wanted in a deadly triple shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque was recently arrested in Denver on new charges.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the Denver Police Department arrested Josef Toney on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. He didn’t give any other details on the new charges.

The 16-year-old is already facing two open counts of murder, armed robbery, child abuse and other charges in a Jan. 27 shooting that left Aerial Mallam, 21, and Jessica Lucero, 31, dead and a man injured.

“Toney has been a wanted fugitive since then,” Gallegos said.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to the shooting at the Aztec Village Apartments, near Montgomery and Carlisle NE. They found a relative of Mallam’s shot and injured in the parking lot and the bodies of Mallam and Lucero outside an apartment.

Toney was brought into the hospital by his father with gunshot wounds that police say he received in a gunfight fleeing the scene. Police interviewed Toney and he gave conflicting stories before he asked for a lawyer.

Toney was released from the hospital and it is unclear in court records if he was ever detained by police before a warrant was issued for his arrest in the double homicide.


