A man is in the hospital after police found him stabbed at their front door Thursday evening in Northwest Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers found the man around 5:45 p.m. in front of the police station near Ellison and Coors.

“The male was transported to the hospital and is currently in surgery,” he said. “Officers are currently investigating where the incident took place and how he arrived at the substation.”

DeAguero gave no other details.