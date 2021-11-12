Lobo hoops: De La Cerda scores deal to endorse car washes

Jaedyn De La Cerda has been something of a poster girl for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team in recent years. She’s now a car wash pitch girl, as well.

Champion Xpress Carwash, which has locations around the state – including in Albuquerque and De La Cerda’s hometown of Roswell – announced an endorsement deal with the Lobos’ senior guard Thursday. Such paid business agreements are allowed under a recent NCAA ruling allowing college student-athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses (NIL).

Details of the agreement were not disclosed and UNM did not make De La Cerda available for comment Thursday.

Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said he was aware De La Cerda had an endorsement deal in the works but he was not involved in the process. Coaches are not allowed to comment on student-athletes’ specific endorsement deals, he said.

“I think she’s the first one of my players to get one,” Bradbury said. “I think it’s great.”

David Williams, UNM’s deputy athletic director for external affairs, said roughly 20 of the school’s student-athletes have endorsement deals. De La Cerda is the third female athlete to sign one, Williams said. He declined to name the others.

“Because they are contracts between the student-athletes and a third party, it’s up to them to disclose,” Williams said. “We really have little involvement in endorsement deals between businesses and student-athletes. They have to notify us but they’re governed by state law.”

Williams said UNM asks student-athletes to avoid endorsing products from companies that rival the school’s corporate sponsors or any that may reflect badly on the university.

According to its release, Champion Xpress views De La Cerda as a “perfect fit” to represent the company during its planned expansion in New Mexico. “The hometown connection and De La Cerda’s love of cars brought this endorsement together,” the statement read.

“I am excited to partner with a company that started in my home state of New Mexico and values the same level of excellence I do,” De La Cerda said in the release.

PIT HOMECOMING: UNM fans will see a familiar face on the opposing bench Friday when the Lobos (1-0) host Northern New Mexico College. The Eagles (3-1) are led by first-year coach and former UNM men’s basketball star J.R. Giddens.

“I talked to J.R. when we scheduled this game and he was excited about it,” Bradbury said. “He’s got some New Mexico kids on his team and they’ll be excited to play here, too. It should be fun.”

SIGNED AND SEALED: Four high school players, three of them New Mexico natives, submitted signed national letters of intent Wednesday to join the Lobos starting in 2022-23.

They are Volcano Vista High teammates Jaelyn Bates (5-foot-7 PG) and Natalia Chavez (5-10, G), Albuquerque native Hannah Robbins (6-0, G) of Phoenix’s PHH Prep, and Brooke Berry (6-0, G/F) of Skyview High in Billings, Montana.

All four announced commitments previously and made things official on Day 1 of the current signing period.

Bates and Chavez led Volcano Vista to a Class 5A state championship last spring. Robbins is the daughter of former UNM men’s basketball standout Rob Robbins and grew up in Albuquerque before moving to Arizona for high school. Berry, on the other hand, had never visited the state until an August recruiting trip.

“Being able to get three kids from Albuquerque who can really play is something special, and Brooke’s athleticism is off the chart,” Bradbury said. “I think our fans will be excited about this class. I know I am.”