 Fresno State's Watson, Cleveland alum, looks forward to reunion with Lobos' Wysong - Albuquerque Journal

Fresno State’s Watson, Cleveland alum, looks forward to reunion with Lobos’ Wysong

By Steve Virgen / Journal Asst. Sports Editor

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Tre Watson remembers a time not too long ago when he and his friend Luke Wysong were freshmen at Cleveland High and would talk about their dreams of playing college football.

Now, four years later, they are are freshmen in college, about to play against each other on Saturday when Wysong’s team, the University of New Mexico (3-6, 1-4 in Mountain West), will play at Fresno State, where Watson is a tight end for the heavily favored Bulldogs (7-3, 4-2).

“It kind of went by in a flash,” Watson said of the time when he would talk about his goals with Wysong. “It will be cool to see him on the other side. It’ll be fun.”

Wysong, who leads the Lobos in receiving and is already a leader for New Mexico, doesn’t care for odds and that Fresno State is a 24½-point favorite.

“They’re coming off a loss just like us,” Wysong said. “I’m excited to play against one of my former teammates, Tre Watson. It’ll be good to see him and how he’s doing.”

Watson, a 6-foot-5, 227-pound tight end who has eight catches for 93 yards for Fresno State this season, is doing just fine. He said that being a Bulldog has been “a grind,” but has already exceeded expectations. He expects his role to continue to grow in the Fresno State offense, one of several reasons he chose to play for the Bulldogs. UNM offered him a scholarship, but Watson chose to go in a different direction than Wysong.

“It was just all based on what I was looking for as a person,” Watson said. “Some things didn’t check off exactly what I was looking for (at UNM). I just had to make the best decision for me and my family.”

Watson said he is well aware of what Wysong has been doing with the Lobos and the wide receiver’s quick rise as being a playmaker this season.

Wysong, a 5-10, 170-pound speedster, leads UNM in receiving with 24 catches and 224 yards and he leads the Lobos in all-purpose yards (641) as a valuable returner on special teams and as a ball carrier in New Mexico’s recent offensive switch to a ball-control scheme with a strong dose of the triple option.

“I’m happy for him,” Watson said. “That just shows how hard he works. It’s really been the same since high school. He’s always worked hard. I’m happy that it’s paying off for him now.”

Watson and Wysong follow their alma mater, which is 10-0 and, as the top seed in the Class 6A state playoffs, will play host to Hobbs in a quarterfinal Saturday at 1 p.m.

Lobo Luke Wysong gets away from defenders as he returns a punt for a touchdown in action earlier this season against Colorado State. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Wysong got to see Cleveland rally for a 28-27 win at Rio Rancho on Oct. 29 when the Lobos were on their open week. Watson said he didn’t get to watch all of the game online because Fresno State was headed to play against San Diego State in Carson, California. Watson had four catches for 27 yards to help the Bulldogs deal the Aztecs their first loss of the season, 30-20, on Oct. 30.

Fresno State then lost to Boise State 40-14 in Fresno last week.

“We know what we did wrong,” Watson said. “We can only move on and get better. We’re excited to get back out there and prove to the Red Wave and the rest of the nation what we’re really about.”

Saturday
UNM at Fresno State, 5 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, streaming on Stadium


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Fresno State's Watson, Cleveland alum, looks forward to reunion ...
College
Tre Watson remembers a time not ... Tre Watson remembers a time not too long ago when he and his friend Luke Wysong were f ...
2
Lobo hoops: De La Cerda scores deal to endorse ...
College
Jaedyn De La Cerda has been ... Jaedyn De La Cerda has been something of a poster girl for the University of New Mexico women's bask ...
3
Emptying the notebook: Who are these guys? Lots of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a few extra notes, ... Here are a few extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Wednesday's 99-92 Lobos ...
4
Pitino applauds potential of three new recruits on Signing ...
College
Three prep hoops recruits turned in ... Three prep hoops recruits turned in signed National Letters of Intent to UNM on Wednesday as part of the 2022 recruiting class for Lobo ...
5
House, Lobos get Pit rockin’ in opening night win ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House scored 30 in his ... Jaelen House scored 30 in his UNM debut and the Lobos got a season-opening 99-92 win over Florida Atlantic in the Pit on Wednesday ...
6
Cross country: Lobos go to regional with eye on ...
College
At this time of the cross ... At this time of the cross country season, the University of New Mexico runners are all ...
7
Safeties of the future making plays for Lobos in ...
College
Early in the third quarter against ... Early in the third quarter against UNLV on Saturday, University of New Mexico freshman ...
8
Lobo women's hoops recruiting class has a local flavor
College
UNM women's basketball coach Mike Bradbury ... UNM women's basketball coach Mike Bradbury and staff on Wednesday announced four members to the Class of 2022 recruiting class, with three having  ties ...
9
Egolf cries foul over Lobo ticket prices
Albuquerque News
Many boo his tweet that men's, ... Many boo his tweet that men's, women's prices should be same