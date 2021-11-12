Fresno State’s Watson, Cleveland alum, looks forward to reunion with Lobos’ Wysong

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Tre Watson remembers a time not too long ago when he and his friend Luke Wysong were freshmen at Cleveland High and would talk about their dreams of playing college football.

Now, four years later, they are are freshmen in college, about to play against each other on Saturday when Wysong’s team, the University of New Mexico (3-6, 1-4 in Mountain West), will play at Fresno State, where Watson is a tight end for the heavily favored Bulldogs (7-3, 4-2).

“It kind of went by in a flash,” Watson said of the time when he would talk about his goals with Wysong. “It will be cool to see him on the other side. It’ll be fun.”

Wysong, who leads the Lobos in receiving and is already a leader for New Mexico, doesn’t care for odds and that Fresno State is a 24½-point favorite.

“They’re coming off a loss just like us,” Wysong said. “I’m excited to play against one of my former teammates, Tre Watson. It’ll be good to see him and how he’s doing.”

Watson, a 6-foot-5, 227-pound tight end who has eight catches for 93 yards for Fresno State this season, is doing just fine. He said that being a Bulldog has been “a grind,” but has already exceeded expectations. He expects his role to continue to grow in the Fresno State offense, one of several reasons he chose to play for the Bulldogs. UNM offered him a scholarship, but Watson chose to go in a different direction than Wysong.

“It was just all based on what I was looking for as a person,” Watson said. “Some things didn’t check off exactly what I was looking for (at UNM). I just had to make the best decision for me and my family.”

Watson said he is well aware of what Wysong has been doing with the Lobos and the wide receiver’s quick rise as being a playmaker this season.

Wysong, a 5-10, 170-pound speedster, leads UNM in receiving with 24 catches and 224 yards and he leads the Lobos in all-purpose yards (641) as a valuable returner on special teams and as a ball carrier in New Mexico’s recent offensive switch to a ball-control scheme with a strong dose of the triple option.

“I’m happy for him,” Watson said. “That just shows how hard he works. It’s really been the same since high school. He’s always worked hard. I’m happy that it’s paying off for him now.”

Watson and Wysong follow their alma mater, which is 10-0 and, as the top seed in the Class 6A state playoffs, will play host to Hobbs in a quarterfinal Saturday at 1 p.m.

Wysong got to see Cleveland rally for a 28-27 win at Rio Rancho on Oct. 29 when the Lobos were on their open week. Watson said he didn’t get to watch all of the game online because Fresno State was headed to play against San Diego State in Carson, California. Watson had four catches for 27 yards to help the Bulldogs deal the Aztecs their first loss of the season, 30-20, on Oct. 30.

Fresno State then lost to Boise State 40-14 in Fresno last week.

“We know what we did wrong,” Watson said. “We can only move on and get better. We’re excited to get back out there and prove to the Red Wave and the rest of the nation what we’re really about.”

Saturday

UNM at Fresno State, 5 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, streaming on Stadium