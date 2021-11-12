Ex-state Rep. Dianne Miller Hamilton dies

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Former state Rep. Dianne Miller Hamilton – a Silver City Republican and well-known radio host – died Tuesday at her home in Tijeras after a short illness.

She was 87.

Hamilton won election to the House in 1998 and served through 2016, when she retired. She was a key figure in early efforts to establish a statewide voter identification requirement and was known as an advocate for veterans and ranchers.

Merritt Hamilton Allen, one of her three daughters, said she recalls helping her mom settle into her Capitol office for annual legislative sessions. She always made an effort, Allen said, to appreciate the staff members who support legislators and the public.

“From security to the people in the copy room,” Allen said, “everyone was so happy to see her. She would hug her way through the Capitol.”

Hamilton arrived in Silver City in 1974 after her husband, John A. Hamilton, retired from the Marine Corps. The family had moved quite a bit during his military service.

In Silver City, Hamilton hosted two daily radio programs from 1976 to 1999. Earlier, she taught in Kansas City public schools and prepared for a career in broadcasting.

Hamilton had an audition at WGN in Chicago, which she turned down to marry John Hamilton.

She was a skillful interviewer who often had high school students doing fundraisers on her show.

“Everyone I went to high school with had been on her show,” Allen said. “They felt comfortable, they felt welcome, they felt important.”

State Republican leaders praised Hamilton for her work on election legislation and advocacy for veterans. She was succeeded in 2017 by Republican Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences.

“Dianne Hamilton was the stateswoman who paved the way for female legislators,” Dow said in a written statement. “I loved each of our visits and hearing her stories from the Roundhouse. She was a friend and I will miss her dearly.”

Hamilton was active as a volunteer and leader in Silver City, where she helped found the first shelter for victims of domestic violence. She also served as president of the Board of Regents at Western New Mexico University.

Hamilton is survived by her son, Drew, and his wife, Tricia, and their daughter, Blythe; daughter Jared and her husband, Mike; daughter Lynn, her husband, Bob, and their daughter, Joan Marie; and Allen and her husband, Darrell.

Hamilton will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Newman Center Parish the next day in Silver City.

She will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

More details can be found at terrazasfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hamilton Military Museum, P.O. Box 472, Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, 87101.