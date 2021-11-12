Single mom receives car donated by Wings for LIFE International

Things just got a little easier for a single mother trying to get her life back on track when a local organization gifted her a car.

Wings for LIFE International donated the car to Malisha Toledo, a housekeeper with a hotel chain. She had spent hours each day getting to and from work, lessening the time she could spend with her family.

“Transportation is everything,” said Anne Edenfield Sweet, executive director of Wings for Life. “It’s so hard to get a job without transportation. … It takes her three hours to take a bus and then come home at night to her family.”

Wings for LIFE’s mission is to help break the generational cycle of incarceration by offering parenting classes, helping families apply for benefits, donating cars like they did with Toledo and much more.

Toledo said she hopes the car brings her another step closer to reuniting her family.

“I’m not perfect,” Toledo said. “I’ve made my mistakes, like I said. I just got my daughter back. The only person who is missing is my son right now, but hopefully this will give me a better opportunity to get him back as well.”

Toledo hopes to return to school and become a paralegal.

This story will run Friday on KOAT-TV as part of the Good News Files series. To learn more or donate to Wings for LIFE, visit wingsfli.org.

