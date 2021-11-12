 BioPark earns accreditation - Albuquerque Journal

BioPark earns accreditation

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Dixie, bottom left, and her brother Kenya pause to observe something in the distance at their exhibit at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. (Courtesy of City of Albuquerque)
The Albuquerque BioPark has received accreditation for another five years from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Fewer than 10% of the 2,800 licensed animal exhibitors in the United States meet the rigorous AZA standards. The ABQ BioPark has been continuously accredited for more than 30 years, BioPark officials said.

“AZA Accreditation is only possible through a full-team collaborative effort, and I’m immensely proud of our team’s commitment to not just meeting, but exceeding, the highest standards in our industry,” Stephanie Stowell, ABQ BioPark director said in a statement released Thursday.

“We truly could not have accomplished this without our dedicated BioPark staff, volunteers, concessionaires at SSA, and our support organization, the New Mexico BioPark Society.”

The accreditation process is required every five years and includes a meticulous on-site inspection by a team of zoo and aquarium professionals. They evaluate animal care, keeper training, safety for visitors, staff and animals, educational and conservation programs, veterinary services, financial stability and more.


