House looks right at home in historic Pit debut

The identity of a team isn’t established on opening night. But it isn’t as though this edition of the New Mexico Lobos just rolled the ball out on the court for the first time on Wednesday night, either.

The Lobos have known for awhile just how vital to their success point guard Jaelen House will be this season — learning it all summer and fall in practice through his tenacious defense, mile-a-minute trash talk and watching him take ownership in trying to dictate pace and energy of the team.

“All of that all the stuff he does out there, he’s worked on,” fellow Lobo newcomer Jamal Mashburn Jr. said of the speedy 6-foot point guard — and he’s got to be sick of having to practice against him by this point.

“He’s confident. And it feeds our whole team. It feeds through me. When he’s in attack mode, we’re all in a good place.”

For Lobo fans, formal introduction to the tenacious-defending, lightning-quick House, who transferred from Arizona State in the offseason, came packaged in one of the greatest individual performances ever by a player in his UNM debut.

House scored 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 on free throws to go along with six assists and two steals in the team’s 99-92 win over visiting Florida Atlantic.

So where does that rank among the best debuts in Cherry and Silver history?

Thanks to a Thursday morning box score deep dive from new UNM Sports Information Director Steve Kirkland, we now know House’s total is tied for second most all-time at UNM in a debut — and he’s one of just four Lobos to have gone for 30 or more in a debut game.

Interestingly, the other three Lobos to score 30 or more in their UNM debut did so in consecutive seasons in the early 1990s under coach Dave Bliss:

• 35: Vladimir McCrary (Nov. 11, 1990, vs. UT Arlington)

• 30: Jaelen House (Wednesday vs. Florida Atlantic)

• 30: Canonchet Neves (Dec. 1, 1992, vs. New Mexico Highlands)

• 30: Steve Logan (Nov. 22, 1991, vs. Idaho State)

All three of those players were two-year Lobos, and while all were certainly productive scorers, none went on to become regular high-volume scorers like in their debuts.

McCrary averaged 9.2 points in his 55-game Lobos career; Logan 13.3 over 64 games and Neves 10.6 in 62 games.

In the case of McCrary, the 6-foot-7 power forward who went on to acting and modeling fame after his college days in Albuquerque were over, his role was well-defined. He was to help in any way take some of the front-court pressure off Lobo legend Luc Longley.

McCrary’s record-setting debut came in a 136-99 blowout of visiting UT-Arlington in which he hit 14 of 21 shots and was 7 of 7 from the free throw line. As for how he not only scored but helped his teammates. Longley scored 24 points in 23 minutes on a 12-for-12 field goal shooting game — a record that still stands as the most makes without a miss in a game in UNM history.

As for House, who has proven so far to be far more talkative on the court than in the media room, he may have said more in one postgame tweet Wednesday night than in his four-minute press conference with reporters.

“Great win! feels good to not be handcuffed anymore! iykyk,” he posted.

House, the son of former NBA player and ASU all-time leading scorer Eddie House, appeared in 51 games over two seasons for the Sun Devils without starting a game for head coach Bobby Hurley. House twice scored 20 points at ASU, both coming in his first 13 games as a true freshman in the 2019-20 season.

ATTENDANCE: As has been reported, season tickets are down for Lobo men’s baksetball this season. The reasons can be — and have been — debated.

What isn’t up for debate is that Wednesday’s announced attendance of 8,553 in the Pit was still the second highest opening night crowd in the Mountain West Conference.

San Diego State drew 11,729 in Viejas Arena on Tuesday night, followed by UNM’s 8,553. The third highest home attendance was Boise State’s opener vs. Utah Valley (7,457).

Other notable opening-night attendances in New Mexico, a state that didn’t have college basketball at all in 2020-21 season and has a mask mandate in place for games:

• New Mexico State men’s announced 5,056 fans in the Pan American Center on Tuesday in Las Cruces vs. UC Irvine

• UNM women announced 3,800 for Tuesday’s opener in the Pit vs. Lamar.