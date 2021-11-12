AFR unit strikes, kills man on West Side

A firefighter driving an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle fatally struck a man on the West Side early Friday morning while responding to a call.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said police are investigating the incident and it doesn’t appear speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

“It does appear to be pedestrian error at this time. Currently there are no charges pending,” she said.

AFR spokesman Tom Ruiz said the unit was dispatched to a rescue call in Bernalillo County and using lights and sirens at the time of the crash. He did not elaborate on the nature of the call.

Police responded around 1 a.m. to a crash at Coors and the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 40. Atkins said AFR was heading south on Coors and struck a man pushing a shopping cart across the I-40 on-ramp.

“AFR personnel stopped and rendered medical care to the individual who was subsequently transported by Albuquerque Ambulance to University of New Mexico Hospital where the patient succumbed to his injuries,” Ruiz said.

Atkins said the investigation is ongoing.