APD: 7-year-old dies following crash in SE ABQ

A boy has died in the hospital after being struck by a car earlier this week in Southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the 7-year-old died sometime Thursday and detectives were notified Friday.

No charges have been filed against the driver. Police and the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department is investigating what led to the incident.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to a crash at Lead and Montclaire SE and the boy hospitalized in critical condition. Witnesses told police the boy was walking alone on the sidewalk before he stepped into the street and was hit by a person in a Dodge Charger.

Police believe speed and alcohol were not a factor and witnesses said the driver slammed on the brakes but was unable to stop in time.