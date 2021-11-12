 APD: 7-year-old dies following crash in SE ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

APD: 7-year-old dies following crash in SE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A boy has died in the hospital after being struck by a car earlier this week in Southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the 7-year-old died sometime Thursday and detectives were notified Friday.

No charges have been filed against the driver. Police and the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department is investigating what led to the incident.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to a crash at Lead and Montclaire SE and the boy hospitalized in critical condition. Witnesses told police the boy was walking alone on the sidewalk before he stepped into the street and was hit by a person in a Dodge Charger.

Police believe speed and alcohol were not a factor and witnesses said the driver slammed on the brakes but was unable to stop in time.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APD: 7-year-old dies following crash in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A boy has died in the ... A boy has died in the hospital after being struck by a car earlier this week in Southeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos ...
2
Trapper acquitted in case that inspired passage this year ...
ABQnews Seeker
Chimayó trapper Marty Cordova was acquitted ... Chimayó trapper Marty Cordova was acquitted by a jury this week of 10 counts of illegal trapping, three years after state officials alleged that ...
3
State gives Clovis $2.1M for airport upgrade
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Economic Development Department ... The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced Friday that it has awarded an infrastructure grant to the city of Clovis to help the city ...
4
AFR unit strikes, kills man on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
A firefighter driving an Albuquerque Fire ... A firefighter driving an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle fatally struck a man on the West Side early Friday morning while responding to a call. ...
5
House looks right at home in historic Pit debut
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House's 30 points Wednesday is ... Jaelen House's 30 points Wednesday is tied for second most all time in a Lobo debut game behind Vladimir McCrary's 35 in 1990.
6
Pension board to investigate one of its members
ABQnews Seeker
A question of whether allegations to ... A question of whether allegations to legislators of corruption went too far
7
Ex-state Rep. Dianne Miller Hamilton dies
ABQnews Seeker
She 'was the stateswoman who paved ... She 'was the stateswoman who paved the way for female legislators,' says Rep. Rebecca Dow
8
Single mom receives car donated by Wings for LIFE ...
ABQnews Seeker
Woman spent hours commuting to work Woman spent hours commuting to work
9
BioPark earns accreditation
ABQnews Seeker
Fewer than 10% of zoos meet ... Fewer than 10% of zoos meet rigorous standards