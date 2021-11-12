Lujan Grisham expands eligibility for COVID booster shots

SANTA FE — A day after two more hospitals activated crisis standards, New Mexico opened up COVID-19 booster shots to any adult who wants one, going a step beyond federal guidelines.

In an executive order Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham cited crowded hospitals and the unrelenting surge in coronavirus cases to justify expanding the eligibility.

Federal regulators last month authorized booster shots for adults who meet certain criteria, such as working or living in a high-risk setting. The specific guidelines vary depending on a person’s age, underlying conditions, original vaccine and other factors.

But Lujan Grisham said the conditions in New Mexico — a state with long-running shortages of health care providers and hospital beds — make it necessary to expand eligibility to any adult who wants the extra shot.

Her order declares that the entire state is at high risk of exposure to the virus. Colorado and California have similarly expanded eligibility.

“I strongly encourage every New Mexican to register for a booster today — we have appointments available and are ready to get shots in arms,” Lujan Grisham said in a written statement.

Under the new rules, anyone 18 or older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can get a booster dose six months after their original vaccine series.

The rules aren’t changed for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They can get a booster two months after their original shot.

New Mexico health officials earlier this week outlined new research they said indicates the initial vaccines wane in protection after about five months.

The order comes after the University of New Mexico Hospital and Presbyterian Healthcare Services activated crisis standards of care this week as they operate at up to 140% capacity.

The increasing number of COVID-19 patients is just one factor in the crowded conditions. Doctors and hospital leaders say they are seeing more patients — and the patients are sicker — than usual from a host of other conditions, perhaps exacerbated by people not seeking their usual care earlier in the pandemic.

San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington has also engaged its crisis standards — a step that can help standardize decision-making when the demand for resources outstrips the supply.

New Mexico on Friday renewed a public health order that requires people to wear masks in indoor public places, even if they’re vaccinated.

Even before Friday’s order expanding eligibility, New Mexico appeared to be taking a hands off approach, allowing people to consult with their doctor and decide whether the booster was appropriate.

“The Department of Health is not playing a ‘gatekeeper’ role with regard to boosters,” department spokesman Matt Bieber said. “Individuals can review the federal eligibility criteria (we link to it within vaccineNM.org) and talk to their providers about whether a booster is right for them.”