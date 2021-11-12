 Lujan Grisham expands eligibility for COVID booster shots - Albuquerque Journal

Lujan Grisham expands eligibility for COVID booster shots

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Frank Martinez, 53, from Santa Fe, rolls up his sleeve and Ashley Markus, a RN at Christus St. Vincent Medical Specialty Clinic, gets his Pfizer booster shot for COVID-19 ready on September 29, 2021. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — A day after two more hospitals activated crisis standards, New Mexico opened up COVID-19 booster shots to any adult who wants one, going a step beyond federal guidelines.

In an executive order Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham cited crowded hospitals and the unrelenting surge in coronavirus cases to justify expanding the eligibility.

Federal regulators last month authorized booster shots for adults who meet certain criteria, such as working or living in a high-risk setting. The specific guidelines vary depending on a person’s age, underlying conditions, original vaccine and other factors.

But Lujan Grisham said the conditions in New Mexico — a state with long-running shortages of health care providers and hospital beds — make it necessary to expand eligibility to any adult who wants the extra shot.

Her order declares that the entire state is at high risk of exposure to the virus. Colorado and California have similarly expanded eligibility.

“I strongly encourage every New Mexican to register for a booster today — we have appointments available and are ready to get shots in arms,” Lujan Grisham said in a written statement.

Under the new rules, anyone 18 or older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can get a booster dose six months after their original vaccine series.

The rules aren’t changed for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They can get a booster two months after their original shot.

New Mexico health officials earlier this week outlined new research they said indicates the initial vaccines wane in protection after about five months.

The order comes after the University of New Mexico Hospital and Presbyterian Healthcare Services activated crisis standards of care this week as they operate at up to 140% capacity.

The increasing number of COVID-19 patients is just one factor in the crowded conditions. Doctors and hospital leaders say they are seeing more patients — and the patients are sicker — than usual from a host of other conditions, perhaps exacerbated by people not seeking their usual care earlier in the pandemic.

San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington has also engaged its crisis standards — a step that can help standardize decision-making when the demand for resources outstrips the supply.

New Mexico on Friday renewed a public health order that requires people to wear masks in indoor public places, even if they’re vaccinated.

Even before Friday’s order expanding eligibility, New Mexico appeared to be taking a hands off approach, allowing people to consult with their doctor and decide whether the booster was appropriate.

“The Department of Health is not playing a ‘gatekeeper’ role with regard to boosters,” department spokesman Matt Bieber said. “Individuals can review the federal eligibility criteria (we link to it within vaccineNM.org) and talk to their providers about whether a booster is right for them.”

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lujan Grisham expands eligibility for COVID booster shots
ABQnews Seeker
A day after two more hospitals ... A day after two more hospitals activated crisis standards, New Mexico opened up COVID-19 booster shots to any adult who wants one, going a ...
2
Setting up Haus: Bolstered by fans, ABQ entrepreneur navigates ...
ABQnews Seeker
When Christi Leonardi set out to ... When Christi Leonardi set out to find a brick-and-mortar shop for her successful bath and beauty bus ...
3
Trapper acquitted in case that inspired passage this year ...
ABQnews Seeker
Chimayó trapper Marty Cordova was acquitted ... Chimayó trapper Marty Cordova was acquitted by a jury this week of 10 counts of illegal trapping, three years after state officials alleged that ...
4
APD: 7-year-old dies following crash in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A boy has died in the ... A boy has died in the hospital after being struck by a car earlier this week in Southeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos ...
5
NM's top water official to step down, citing understaffing
ABQnews Seeker
Announcement comes as state faces litigation ... Announcement comes as state faces litigation with Texas
6
AFR unit strikes, kills man on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
A firefighter driving an Albuquerque Fire ... A firefighter driving an Albuquerque Fire Rescue ambulance fatally struck a man on the West Side early Friday morning while responding to a call. ...
7
Two ABQ area hospitals enact crisis standards of care
ABQnews Seeker
UNM, Presbyterian see 'an unsustainable level ... UNM, Presbyterian see 'an unsustainable level of activity'
8
Governor to seek $60M for new TorC veterans home
ABQnews Seeker
On Veterans Day, a pledge to ... On Veterans Day, a pledge to pursue state-of-the-art facility
9
ABQ double homicide suspect arrested in Colorado
ABQnews Seeker
A man wanted in a deadly ... A man wanted in a deadly triple shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque was recently arrested in Denver on new charges. Gilbert ...
10
Río Grande del Norte grows with land sale
ABQnews Seeker
850 acres is the latest addition ... 850 acres is the latest addition to the national monument