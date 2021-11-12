 New Mexico State provost on leave, acting replacement named - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico State provost on leave, acting replacement named

By Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State University’s chief academic administrator has been placed on paid administrative leave and an acting replacement has been named.

The university told employees in a letter Thursday that Vice President Renay Scott will be acting provost, filling in for Provost Carol Parker, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

The letter by Chancellor Dan Arvizu and President John Floros did not say why Parker was put on leave or how long it would last.

Last week, the NMSU Faculty Senate and the Associated Students of New Mexico State University approved similar resolutions of no confidence in Parker and Floros.

The resolutions contend the university spends too much on the administration that hasn’t listened to concerns from faculty and staff. The resolutions recommended the Board of Regents immediately remove Parker and Floros.

Parker’s attorney, Kate Ferlic, told The Associated Press on Friday that Parker denies the allegations made against her.

“In her role as provost, she has always put the students of NMSU first,” she wrote in an email. “Dr. Parker looks forward to the regents supporting her and allowing her to continue serving the entire university community.”

Parker became provost in 2019 after previously holding senior administrative posts at the University of Texas at El Paso and at the University of New Mexico.


