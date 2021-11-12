APD: Person killed in North Valley crash

A person died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded at 3:20 p.m. to a crash on Fourth, between Candelaria and Menaul NW.

He said witnesses told police a vehicle was trapped under a large truck and officers found one person unresponsive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“One other individual was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Gallegos said. “APD’s Motor Unit is responding to conduct an investigation.”

He said drivers should avoid the area for the next several hours.