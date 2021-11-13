 Nostalgia on the shelf: Collectible store opens on West Side - Albuquerque Journal

Nostalgia on the shelf: Collectible store opens on West Side

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Antonio Duran, owner of Eternia Power Toys and Collectables, puts price tags on items Tuesday while preparing for the shop’s opening. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

A childhood obsession with the He-Man franchise led Antonio “Tony” Duran from his start as an avid toy collector to the owner of Albuquerque’s newest collectibles store — Eternia Power Toys and Collectables.

Located at 6001 Winter Haven NW on Albuquerque’s West Side, the new toy and collectables store is a one-stop-shop for toy enthusiasts looking to add to their collections or start a new one.

The store, which opens Saturday, features a variety of toys, from vintage Barbie dolls to Hot Wheels to newer options like Funko Pop figurines. Eternia Power also sells collectable trading cards like Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon.

Duran, who has been collecting items like He-Man figurines for more than 20 years, said he think most people have a collection of some sort and there is a big audience for toy collecting since many adults are rediscovering things they loved as a child.

“When I hear customers, just how excited they get when they see something that they grew up with, that’s like, to me, that’s more than selling them a toy,” he said.

While Duran may sell toy names that are carried in big box stores, many of the products that he carries are vintage or no longer produced.

“I would say about 95% of the stuff (sold at Eternia Power) you can’t find in stores anymore,” he said.

This isn’t Duran’s first foray into the world of collectables selling.

He said he began selling collectibles at craft fairs alongside his wife and found an instant audience — some of whom began asking if he had a storefront location.

Since then, Duran has sold collectables online and most recently, as the former co-owner of still operating Grayskull Toys and Collectables at Cottonwood Mall.

While Eternia Power is a retail store, Duran said he hopes that it can be a gathering space for the community as well and will hold card game tournaments and other special events.

For more information, visit eterniapower.com or call 505-280-4782.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
PNM, Avangrid accept merger modifications
ABQnews Seeker
PNM Resources and Connecticut-based energy giant ... PNM Resources and Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid say they will accept all conditions recomm ...
2
Setting up Haus: Bolstered by fans, ABQ entrepreneur navigates ...
ABQnews Seeker
When Christi Leonardi set out to ... When Christi Leonardi set out to find a brick-and-mortar shop for her successful bath and beauty bus ...
3
Nostalgia on the shelf: Collectible store opens on West ...
ABQnews Seeker
A childhood obsession with the He-Man ... A childhood obsession with the He-Man franchise led Antonio "Tony" Duran from his start as an avid toy collector to the owner of Albuquerque's ...
4
Las Cruces rising as filmmaking hotspot
ABQnews Seeker
Las Cruces' profile in the film ... Las Cruces' profile in the film industry is on the rise. The southern New Mexico city snagged another feature film production, according to the ...
5
APD: Person killed in North Valley crash
ABQnews Seeker
A person died in a two-vehicle ... A person died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded at 3:20 p.m. ...
6
New Mexico State provost on leave, acting replacement named
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State University's chief academic ... New Mexico State University's chief academic administrator has been placed on paid administrative leave and an acting replacement has been named. The university told ...
7
Lujan Grisham expands eligibility for COVID booster shots
ABQnews Seeker
A day after two more hospitals ... A day after two more hospitals activated crisis standards, New Mexico opened up COVID-19 booster shots to any adult who wants one, going a ...
8
APD: 7-year-old dies following crash in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A boy has died in the ... A boy has died in the hospital after being struck by a car earlier this week in Southeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos ...
9
Trapper acquitted in case that inspired passage this year ...
ABQnews Seeker
Chimayó trapper Marty Cordova was acquitted ... Chimayó trapper Marty Cordova was acquitted by a jury this week of 10 counts of illegal trapping, three years after state officials alleged that ...