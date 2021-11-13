Nostalgia on the shelf: Collectible store opens on West Side

A childhood obsession with the He-Man franchise led Antonio “Tony” Duran from his start as an avid toy collector to the owner of Albuquerque’s newest collectibles store — Eternia Power Toys and Collectables.

Located at 6001 Winter Haven NW on Albuquerque’s West Side, the new toy and collectables store is a one-stop-shop for toy enthusiasts looking to add to their collections or start a new one.

The store, which opens Saturday, features a variety of toys, from vintage Barbie dolls to Hot Wheels to newer options like Funko Pop figurines. Eternia Power also sells collectable trading cards like Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon.

Duran, who has been collecting items like He-Man figurines for more than 20 years, said he think most people have a collection of some sort and there is a big audience for toy collecting since many adults are rediscovering things they loved as a child.

“When I hear customers, just how excited they get when they see something that they grew up with, that’s like, to me, that’s more than selling them a toy,” he said.

While Duran may sell toy names that are carried in big box stores, many of the products that he carries are vintage or no longer produced.

“I would say about 95% of the stuff (sold at Eternia Power) you can’t find in stores anymore,” he said.

This isn’t Duran’s first foray into the world of collectables selling.

He said he began selling collectibles at craft fairs alongside his wife and found an instant audience — some of whom began asking if he had a storefront location.

Since then, Duran has sold collectables online and most recently, as the former co-owner of still operating Grayskull Toys and Collectables at Cottonwood Mall.

While Eternia Power is a retail store, Duran said he hopes that it can be a gathering space for the community as well and will hold card game tournaments and other special events.

For more information, visit eterniapower.com or call 505-280-4782.