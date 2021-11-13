 Albuquerque salon expands on pandemic-era demand - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque salon expands on pandemic-era demand

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Davida Trujillo owns Glow Salon at the Shops @ Montaño. The salon recently moved from a 1,200 square-foot space to a 2,200 square-foot space. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Like many salon owners, Davida Trujillo, owner of Glow Salon, at 6001 Winterhaven NW, has spent the past 20 months dealing with the unexpected.

Trujillo, like many other salon owners, closed for business in March of 2020 due to pandemic-related restrictions. But when she was able to open with 100% capacity this July, she was met with a huge increase in demand fueled by new clients who couldn’t go back to their former stylists.

“We heard time and time again that, you know, their salon closed or their stylists decided to not do hair anymore,” she said.

Trujillo said many salon owners had to permanently shut their doors in the months following the onset of the pandemic, but her salon was able to weather the pandemic thanks to help from her property managers, supportive suppliers giving the business discounts on products, and state grants.

The increase in clients following a return to full occupancy led Trujillo to expanding her business and moving from a 1,200 square-foot space to a 2,200 square-foot-salon in the same shopping center.

The salon specializes in hair coloring but also offers beauty services like eyelash extensions, waxing and facials.

Trujillo said the expansion has also allowed the salon to increase the amount of space dedicated to beauty services.

Currently Glow Salon has six stylists, one esthetician and one receptionist, though Trujillo said she plans to add some more positions.

The salon will hold a grand re-opening celebration with live music and giveaways on Nov. 26.

For more information, visit glowabq.com or call 505-246-0010.


