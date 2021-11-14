Low pay and no benefits – why be a caregiver?

I can’t tell you how many employers … have called the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition because they can’t find enough caregivers to fill the direct care staff openings. My staff and I receive multiple calls daily asking for help in recruiting caregivers for them. This fact will be no surprise to any person who has required a home care worker at any time in the past 18 months.

It should also be no surprise that … caregivers may already have permanently left the direct care field en masse, not just for higher-paying jobs, but also for better quality jobs. I’ve talked with New Mexico caregivers and to employers across various industry sectors; both tell me low-wage workers have used the opportunity of the pandemic to train for jobs outside the home care field so they can leave their current job.

A caregiver with children told me (recently) she has permanently left her home care worker job because child care is more expensive than the $10 per hour she earned. And she accrued no fringe benefits. In Bernalillo, where our organization is based, the nearest McDonald’s franchise advertises starting pay at $11 per hour, vacation and sick leave, full paid four-year college tuition, and access to such discounts as moving vans and rental cars to move one’s family to Bernalillo. I, too, would take that job over one paying $10 per hour with no benefits.

But isn’t this the same conundrum we in the workforce development field were talking about more than 10 years ago? Indeed, more than 30 years ago? The Bureau of Labor Statistics documents the average wage of a New Mexico home care worker was $10.90 in 2009; in 2019, it was $10.92.

In New Mexico, 83% of caregivers are women, 82% are people of color and 64% of all caregivers live at the poverty level. These statistics describe the people who are working.

A young man who works as direct support for a person with a developmental disability told me, “I work 10 hours a day, five days a week, and I’m still poor!” And the work is grueling. It is physically demanding, it involves lifting and transferring clients, and even negotiating with family members who may or may not support that worker’s presence in the home.

Amazon, Facebook, and even Walmart in New Mexico are offering $15 per hour and higher. And if those jobs aren’t attractive enough, why not re-train as a truck driver to earn $25 per hour starting pay? Lately, I find I have to refrain from encouraging caregivers and direct support staff to leave the field and retrain in new skills for better-quality jobs.

Caregivers themselves seem to be making rational decisions to leave the field altogether.

Our organization shouldn’t be advocating for caregivers to stay in this field. We should be advocating for them to move to better-paying jobs with paid time off and health insurance, and insistence on respect and recognition from employers that value them. Advocates and supporters of caregivers ought to help push them toward those better jobs.

U.S. Department of Labor workforce data projects New Mexico will have to fill 75,500 new positions in home care and direct support by the year 2026. The present crisis means those who will suffer most will be the elderly and those with disabilities who need their care.

NMCC is a statewide 501(c)3 organization created to promote the voices of family and professional caregivers and those they serve. It advocates for direct care workers’ education, training, benefits, wages and professional development.