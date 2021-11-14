 Low pay and no benefits - why be a caregiver? - Albuquerque Journal

Low pay and no benefits – why be a caregiver?

By Adrienne R. Smith / president and ceo, New Mexico Caregivers Coalition

I can’t tell you how many employers … have called the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition because they can’t find enough caregivers to fill the direct care staff openings. My staff and I receive multiple calls daily asking for help in recruiting caregivers for them. This fact will be no surprise to any person who has required a home care worker at any time in the past 18 months.

It should also be no surprise that … caregivers may already have permanently left the direct care field en masse, not just for higher-paying jobs, but also for better quality jobs. I’ve talked with New Mexico caregivers and to employers across various industry sectors; both tell me low-wage workers have used the opportunity of the pandemic to train for jobs outside the home care field so they can leave their current job.

A caregiver with children told me (recently) she has permanently left her home care worker job because child care is more expensive than the $10 per hour she earned. And she accrued no fringe benefits. In Bernalillo, where our organization is based, the nearest McDonald’s franchise advertises starting pay at $11 per hour, vacation and sick leave, full paid four-year college tuition, and access to such discounts as moving vans and rental cars to move one’s family to Bernalillo. I, too, would take that job over one paying $10 per hour with no benefits.

But isn’t this the same conundrum we in the workforce development field were talking about more than 10 years ago? Indeed, more than 30 years ago? The Bureau of Labor Statistics documents the average wage of a New Mexico home care worker was $10.90 in 2009; in 2019, it was $10.92.

In New Mexico, 83% of caregivers are women, 82% are people of color and 64% of all caregivers live at the poverty level. These statistics describe the people who are working.

A young man who works as direct support for a person with a developmental disability told me, “I work 10 hours a day, five days a week, and I’m still poor!” And the work is grueling. It is physically demanding, it involves lifting and transferring clients, and even negotiating with family members who may or may not support that worker’s presence in the home.

Amazon, Facebook, and even Walmart in New Mexico are offering $15 per hour and higher. And if those jobs aren’t attractive enough, why not re-train as a truck driver to earn $25 per hour starting pay? Lately, I find I have to refrain from encouraging caregivers and direct support staff to leave the field and retrain in new skills for better-quality jobs.

Caregivers themselves seem to be making rational decisions to leave the field altogether.

Our organization shouldn’t be advocating for caregivers to stay in this field. We should be advocating for them to move to better-paying jobs with paid time off and health insurance, and insistence on respect and recognition from employers that value them. Advocates and supporters of caregivers ought to help push them toward those better jobs.

U.S. Department of Labor workforce data projects New Mexico will have to fill 75,500 new positions in home care and direct support by the year 2026. The present crisis means those who will suffer most will be the elderly and those with disabilities who need their care.

NMCC is a statewide 501(c)3 organization created to promote the voices of family and professional caregivers and those they serve. It advocates for direct care workers’ education, training, benefits, wages and professional development.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Low pay and no benefits - why be a ...
Guest Columns
NM's elderly, disabled will suffer as ... NM's elderly, disabled will suffer as employees switch careers for a better livelihood
2
Mental hygiene coping skills are a key to better ...
Guest Columns
Multiple traumatic childhood events can leave ... Multiple traumatic childhood events can leave lasting scars and shorten lifespans
3
College degrees, not debt, will grow the economy
Guest Columns
For some students, getting into college ... For some students, getting into college and being able to afford it is enough. But for many others & ...
4
Police in school put my autistic son at risk
Guest Columns
Counselors, social workers a better answer ... Counselors, social workers a better answer to help stressed-out kids in crisis
5
Data breaches cost big bucks; court won't call, threaten ...
Guest Columns
Full recovery from a cyberattack could ... Full recovery from a cyberattack could take a business up to two years
6
In 2021, it's Library 2.0
Guest Columns
City-county system has 18 branches and ... City-county system has 18 branches and everything from free Wi-Fi to music to movies to tutoring to, yes, books
7
Businesses say 'thanks for serving'
Guest Columns
It's Veterans Day. Many of us ... It's Veterans Day. Many of us will put out our flags and voice our thanks to the more than 170 ...
8
NM needs feds to follow suit, push carbon-free future
Guest Columns
Last week, countries across the world ... Last week, countries across the world came together in Glasgow for COP26 to discuss how the world wi ...
9
Mythbusting the fear around NM social studies changes
Guest Columns
Updated curriculum standards about respecting, valuing, ... Updated curriculum standards about respecting, valuing, thinking