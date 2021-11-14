In 2021, it’s Library 2.0

There are treasures in your neighborhood, and you don’t have to look awfully hard to find them. They are at your local library. Books for young children through adults, entertainment, education, clubs, audio books, movies and cake pans!

The Public Library Albuquerque and Bernalillo County has 18 branches — with a new one in the works in the International District. There is a locator map online, www.abqlibrary.org, showing the branches throughout our community. A library card is free. The application is on the website in English and Spanish, or go to your closest library to apply. Take your application, photo ID and proof of address so that a card can be issued and used right away.

Every location offers free Wi-Fi access.

Books

Over 1.2 million titles including best-sellers, children’s books, graphic novels and how-to manuals for starters. For that new project you can find a book at the library to help you understand how to do it. There is an International Collection of books in Spanish, Vietnamese, German and more. Some branches have book groups or clubs to share your reading experiences with.

Music

Check out all kinds of music CDs from the monthly updated list. For example, “Love for Sale” by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga was added in September. Look up the music on the website; the results will tell you what library has it, and if available, you can request a wait list hold or add it to your list to consider later. Use your library card to access Naxos Music Library from any computer, anywhere, anytime. Freegal is a music service which offers access to over 16 million songs, including Sony Music’s catalog of legendary artists, and over 40,000 music videos.

Movies

Instead of standing in front of a machine to pick out a movie, you can visit your library to see what is available or look at the website. Choose from new featured films or new nonfiction and documentaries. No rental fee! If you are interested in movies filmed in New Mexico, find them using the search on the website at home or at the library.

eBooks, eAudiobooks

There are thousands in the collection. Download to your computer or use the Libby app with a variety of devices. Another digital media available is hoopla for music, books, movies, television episodes and novels.

PressReader

This gives you unlimited access to 7,000 digital newspapers and magazines from over 120 countries in over 60 languages. Read newspaper stories and magazine articles the minute they’re available on newsstands.

Public computers

Use library computers to apply for a job, check email, or do website searches. Each branch of the public library has internet-connected computers, outfitted with MS Office software with a variety of programs. Computer training is available at the library.

Weekly storytimes

The Every Child Ready to Read® early childhood literacy program is used. This provides an opportunity for children to socialize with other children while listening to stories and participating in fun-filled age-appropriate activities. Additionally, there are Every Child Ready to Read® workshops that provide parents, grandparents and caregivers tips on how to give young children a head start on a life of learning.

Tutoring

LearningExpress Library features online tutorials, practice tests and e-books to help people of all ages. It offers job search and workplace skills improvement, skill building in reading, writing, math and basic science, career certification and licensure exam prep, college and grad school entrance test prep, GED® test prep and more. Brainfuse offers live online homework help, skills building, writing assistance and more from Brainfuse-certified tutors, kindergarten through college-level. They are available from 2 to 11 p.m. 7 days a week.

And there is more. You can borrow a cake pan. Learn to play a ukulele. Get genealogy assistance to draw your family tree. Reserve a meeting and study rooms at some branches. There are special events and workshops, crafting groups meet at some locations and offer to share their skills, and the Lomas and Tramway branch has a knitting club.

And you can buy books from the library.

Want to be part of this treasure? See Friends of the Public Library or Albuquerque Library Foundation on the website.