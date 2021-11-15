Shout out to our health care workers

Caring for younger and sicker patients, witnessing more deaths and covering extra shifts – this has been the reality for health care workers across New Mexico since the delta surge began this summer.

COVID has taken a staggering toll on our community, and on the thousands of professionals who care for patients in need.

Stephanie Tapia, an inpatient nurse in Clovis, says the surge has been “challenging – as a nurse, as an advocate for patients, as a coworker and as a mother.”

In recent months, her patients have been “very sick when they come in and they decline a lot faster. It’s hard because we can’t always meet all their needs – especially emotionally. These patients are very special to me. Because they’re in isolation, we’re often their only contact with the outside world.”

Stephanie is not alone. Nurses like her are stretched thin, more than ever before.

That is why they need our support and our gratitude, more than ever before.

The mental health toll from COVID is real. Our clinicians see patients with COVID struggle to breathe as their lungs fail. They treat patients who put off care and now face difficult diagnoses. They care for record numbers of patients in New Mexico’s emergency departments. They struggle to find rooms for patients in hospitals stretched beyond capacity.

And they weather these challenges at a time when divisiveness sometimes spills over into hospital hallways and visitors may express their frustrations with the stress of the pandemic on the people taking care of their loved ones.

Please join me, as we have many times over these past 20 months, to thank our health care teams, from the volunteers who greet visitors at our information desk to those who keep our rooms clean to the ICU physicians and nurses caring right now for our sickest patients.

Even heroes appreciate a thank you. Here are a few ways you can express your gratitude:

Get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated and encouraging your children to get vaccinated is the best way to avoid serious illness from COVID. If you’ve waited because you’re young and healthy or needed more time, the time is right. We are a community – when you get sick, it impacts your friends, family, colleagues and the people caring for you.

Show them you care. Our teams really appreciated the signs, cards, social media shout-outs and food deliveries you sent in 2020. What they might value most right now is a simple check-in. Ask them how they are doing or send a thank you note.

Listen to their stories. In Jan. 2021, Stephanie’s grandmother died of COVID. It was difficult for her to return to bedside nursing, so she contacted a colleague who had also lost someone. “It’s hard for people who aren’t on the frontlines to truly understand what it’s like,” Stephanie says. “Being able to express how you’re feeling to someone you trust makes all the difference.”

Lead with kindness. Health care staff across the country have reported more instances of hostile behavior in recent months. Since we are all in this together, let’s treat each other with kindness and respect, especially when times are tough.

Thank you for caring for our teams, as they continue to care for all of us.