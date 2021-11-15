RRPD sets bar with procedures, transparency

It’s no wonder Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently appointed Jason Bowie, who was serving as deputy chief of the Rio Rancho Police Department (RRPD), to the post of secretary of the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. To help prevent the sort of violent incidents we have seen around the country in recent years, the RRPD has taken positive steps to improve standards and operating procedures. If only other departments could follow (its) example, perhaps deadly police actions can be prevented. What a great improvement it would be if we could stop the police actions around the nation that have resulted in death and injury for so many, including George Floyd.

With extraordinary transparency, RRPD posts its nearly 400-page Standards and Procedures Manual on its website for Rio Rancho citizens to read and learn what to expect from their (police department). Key topics that should help prevent unnecessary injury are listed below:

• Use of Force. RRPD emphasizes the value and importance of each human life. All officers receive training in use-of-force standards including de-escalation practices and less lethal measures. Every officer has a duty to intervene to prevent or stop use of force that is not reasonable. Failure to do so can result in discipline.

• Restraining Prisoners. All prisoners should be handcuffed behind the back, with certain medical exceptions. Officers should not leave restrained persons lying face down or in one position longer than reasonably necessary to gain control of the person. And RRPD officers should not restrain or tie prisoners in a manner that does not allow the person to sit upright.

• Mental Illness/Developmental Disabilities. Training and guidance are provided to recognize individuals with mental illness, and on crisis intervention procedures, de-escalation and medical transport or criminal arrest procedures.

• Cameras/Recordings. RRPD officers activate body-worn cameras to document police activity, and procedures for public release of recordings have been established. Officers are instructed to respect the First Amendment rights of citizens to record police activity. RRPD officers may not attempt to intimidate or discourage individuals from recording and should assume they will be recorded at all times.

• Complaints. All complaints, even anonymous complaints of misconduct, are reviewed and investigated as appropriate. Department of Internal Affairs or independent investigations can result in discipline or criminal referrals, if necessary.

Let’s hope Secretary Bowie can spread the forward-looking policies and procedures practiced by RRPD around the state. Thank you for the great appointment, governor!