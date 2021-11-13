 Judge denies request for suspect's records - Albuquerque Journal

Judge denies request for suspect’s records

By Colleen Heild / Journal Investigative Reporter

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

A state district judge in Albuquerque on Friday rejected a request by the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office to obtain court pretrial services information, including GPS monitoring records, for a 19-year-old man jailed while awaiting trial on burglary and larceny charges.

Jesse Mascareno-Haidle

Without ruling on the bigger issue as to whether such records are public, Judge Alisa Hart found there was no relevance to the prosecutor’s request to review data showing where Jesse Mascareno-Haidle has been since he was placed on a court-ordered ankle monitor last February pending trial on burglary, larceny and other charges.

That’s because Mascareno-Haidle’s conditions of release have already been revoked since he was re-arrested on Oct. 25 on new charges, Hart said. Earlier this week, state District Judge Britt Baca-Miller also granted a prosecutor’s motion to keep him in jail because he allegedly committed the new felony charge despite being subject to the highest level of supervision by the pretrial services.

“I don’t think the state has established the connection as far as showing how the records are material for prosecuting the defendant for the crimes charged,” Hart said.

In the continuing debate about the operations of the pretrial services division, and its monitoring of defendants on supervision pending trial, the DA’s office on Oct. 27 issued a subpoena for the GPS records for Mascareno-Haidle, who is a suspect in dozens of burglaries in Albuquerque dating back to the fall of 2020.

District Attorney Raúl Torrez’s office maintained the GPS records were needed to prove the danger the defendant posed to the community as well as to show that he violated his conditions of release.

But Mascareno-Haidle’s defense attorney asked to quash the subpoena for privacy reasons. And the administrative arm of the 2nd Judicial District Court objected and hired an outside attorney to help draft a protective order to keep certain personal information from being released to prosecutors.

“Really these records are his. They’re being kept by pretrial services,” assistant public defender Noah Gelb told the judge.

Prosecutors had asked that Mascareno-Haidle’s supervised release be revoked after he allegedly burglarized a student’s vehicle at Rio Grande High School Oct. 25 while he wore a court-ordered ankle monitor. He had previously violated his conditions of release last summer by entering an exclusion zone where his alleged accomplice in the burglary ring lived, the DA’s office said in a response to the defense motion to quash.

Chief Deputy District Attorney James Grayson told the judge on Friday there might be other crimes that Mascareno-Haidle committed in the nine months he was on an ankle monitor.

“The state is entitled to have information about any other violation he committed,” Grayson said. “Part of the issue with GPS records, at least during the time he was on supervision, is they weren’t monitored on daily basis to determine where the defendant was.”

When Hart asked whether the state had specific information as to other crimes Mascareno-Haidle may have committed during that time, Grayson replied no. But he added that that’s because law enforcement hasn’t had the opportunity to review the GPS data. Grayson said the records would also be important for prosecutors if Mascareno-Haidle appeals his detention order.

Torrez contends that the GPS records are public record, but so far his office hasn’t had success obtaining such information by filing a request under the state Inspection of Public Records Act. Grayson said his office was still considering whether to appeal the pretrial services decision to withhold the information because it is confidential.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Judge denies request for suspect's records
ABQnews Seeker
Says man's pre-trial location is not ... Says man's pre-trial location is not relevant
2
PNM, Avangrid accept merger modifications
ABQnews Seeker
Companies willing to abide by all ... Companies willing to abide by all PRC examiner's recommendations
3
NM hospitals struggle amid push to vaccinate youths
ABQnews Seeker
'Our crisis right now is a ... 'Our crisis right now is a crisis of the unvaccinated,' ER doctor notes
4
Trapper acquitted in case that inspired anti-trapping law
ABQnews Seeker
The death of the dog, named ... The death of the dog, named Roxy, attracted widespread media attenti
5
Entrepreneur beats challenges to open brick-and-mortar shop
ABQnews Seeker
It was hard to secure a ... It was hard to secure a storefront since many property managers prefer doing business via phone calls rather than emails
6
NM expands eligibility for COVID booster shot
ABQnews Seeker
Governor cites crowded hospitals, surge in ... Governor cites crowded hospitals, surge in cases to justify stepping beyond federal guidelines
7
Nostalgia on the shelf: Collectible store opens on West ...
ABQnews Seeker
A childhood obsession with the He-Man ... A childhood obsession with the He-Man franchise led Antonio "Tony" Duran from his start as an avid toy collector to the owner of Albuquerque's ...
8
Las Cruces rising as filmmaking hotspot
ABQnews Seeker
Las Cruces' profile in the film ... Las Cruces' profile in the film industry is on the rise. The southern New Mexico city snagged another feature film production, according to the ...
9
APD: Person killed in North Valley crash
ABQnews Seeker
A person died in a two-vehicle ... A person died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded at 3:20 p.m. ...