 Bosque Brewing, NMSU create 1888 Hard Seltzer - Albuquerque Journal

Bosque Brewing, NMSU create 1888 Hard Seltzer

By Las Cruces Sun-News

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University and Bosque Brewing Co. have collaborated again to produce another university-licensed alcoholic beverage.

The 1888 Hard Seltzer is available in Bosque locations across the state.

NMSU collaborated previously with Bosque Brewing Co. on the popular Pistol Pete’s 1888 Ale, which was released in 2017. Following the ale, Aggie Athletics has licensed its own wine, liquor and coffee, making $36,000 from sales of the products in the past fiscal year.

NMSU is now the second university in the nation to boast a collegiately licensed hard seltzer, according to a news release.

“The seltzer market has exploded over the course of the past year and we are excited to once again work with Bosque Brewing Company,” stated Athletics Director Mario Moccia. “As I have said before, a New Mexico business, owned by alumni of New Mexico State University, producing a product that Aggie Nation can enjoy is a win-win-win situation.”

The 1888 Hard Seltzer is a cranberry tea-flavored hard seltzer that complements Bosque Brewing Co.’s line of New Leaf hard seltzers, according to the release.

The drink made its debut Tuesday at the Pan American Center, an event that coincided with the season openers for New Mexico State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

