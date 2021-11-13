 Cross Country: Lobo women win at regionals - Albuquerque Journal

Cross Country: Lobo women win at regionals

By Journal Staff

PROVO, Utah — The University of New Mexico women’s cross-country team punched its ticket to the NCAA Championships with a victory on Friday in the NCAA Mountain Regional.

UNM’s Gracelyn Larkin finished fourth (20:22.6 over 6 kilometers), leading UNM to victory with a team total of 62 points. The Lobos ran comfortably ahead of second-place Colorado (83). The Lobos and the Buffaloes advance to nationals, scheduled for Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Florida.

The New Mexico men finished 14th, with Abdirizak Ibrahim taking 12th place individually with a 10K time of 30:10.9.

 


