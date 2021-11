Aaron Pico and Arlene Blencowe, featherweight MMA fighters who train in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, both won their fights Friday on a Bellator card in Hollywood, Florida.

Pico (9-3) defeated Colorado’s Justin Gonzales (12-1) by unanimous decision. Blencowe (15-8) beat Pam Sorenson (9-4), also by unanimous decision.