 Lobo women win big as expected, yet there are some surprises - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women win big as expected, yet there are some surprises

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

As far as the outcome was concerned, Friday night’s women’s basketball game at the Pit went pretty much as expected.

Still, there were a couple of pleasant surprises.

Freshman Viané Cumber made her first collegiate start and senior LaTascya Duff made her first appearance of the season as the University of New Mexico rolled to a 96-40 victory over Northern New Mexico College.

Cumber scored a game-high 17 points, one of three Lobos to reach double figures as UNM coach Mike Bradbury divided much of the playing time amongst his reserves. Shaiquel McGruder was the lone starter to reach double digits with 12 points. Mackenzie Curtis scored all of her 12 in the second half.

The best news of the evening for Lobo fans came midway through the second quarter, when Duff unexpectedly came off the bench. Last season’s Mountain West Sixth Player of the Year had been out recovering from non-basketball-related surgery during the offseason. She was not expected to play until December, but a doctor’s visit Thursday night provided good news.

“She was fully cleared, which was a major surprise,” Bradbury said. “She hasn’t really practiced so I just wanted to give her a couple minutes tonight, but getting her back is a big deal. She’s one of the top two or three players in our league.”

Duff needed fewer than 10 seconds to launch and hit her first shot – a 3-pointer – drawing a loud ovation from the crowd. It was her first appearance in a home game with fans in the stands, and LaTascya and her twin sister, LaTora Duff, wore wide smiles as they headed back to the bench for the next timeout.

“We’ll get her back into practice and I imagine her minutes will increase pretty quickly,” Bradbury said.

UNM’s live stats program broke down during the second half and complete numbers were not immediately available after the game. Still, Cumber almost certainly led the Lobos in minutes as well as points scored, making her first UNM start a memorable one.

“I was really nervous before the game,” Cumber said, “but I was excited, too. I had quite a few people here, so this was a pretty good night.”

UNM (2-0) did not get off to a particularly good start, trailing 12-11 when Northern New Mexico’s Chris’Alee Patterson hit a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter. The Eagles (3-2), coached by former UNM men’s basketball star J.R. Giddens, opened the game with plenty of energy and hit some difficult shots in the opening minutes.

Former Lobo great J.R. Giddens aves to the crowd as he exits the Pit Friday evening after his Northern New Mexico women’s basketball team took on the Lobos. The crowd cheered, (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

“Northern New Mexico is extremely well-coached,” Bradbury said. “It was good to see J.R. and I think our fans enjoyed that, too. I thought they played harder than we did in the first quarter, but I thought we played pretty well after that.”

The Lobos took command of the game with a 22-2 run sandwiched around the end of the first quarter. Cumber and Jaedyn De La Cerda drained 3-pointers, McGruder hit a pair of fast-break layups and Nevaeh Parkinson added a put-back to give the hosts a 33-14 lead.

UNM’s starters opened the second half but they spent most of the final 20 minutes watching from the bench while younger teammates got some experience. Parkinson finished with nine points, and Zeyno Seren added eight for the Lobos. Patterson scored 11 points to pace the Eagles.

Tuesday
Women: Prairie View A&M at UNM, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobo women win big as expected, yet there are ...
College
As far as the outcome was ... As far as the outcome was concerned, Friday night's women's basketball game at the Pit went pretty m ...
2
Cross Country: Lobo women win at regionals
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's cross-country team punched its ticket to the NCAA Championships with a victory on Friday in the NCAA Mountain ...
3
Lobo soccer women see big opportunity in tough NCAA ...
College
Some feel New Mexico did not ... Some feel New Mexico did not exactly get a fair shake when it comes to the Lobos' opening-round oppo ...
4
This time, Aggies may be glad to see heated ...
College
Given the circumstances, New Mexico State ... Given the circumstances, New Mexico State might even be delighted to see one of its two biggest men' ...
5
Already noted: Lobo bigs must come up bigger
College
The win was the key.Five players ... The win was the key.Five players scoring in double figures in their first games as Lob ...
6
Lobo football faces 'great challenge" at Fresno State
College
FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno ... FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State is expected to have pent-up frustration when it plays host to ...
7
Analysis: Aggies have to play to their own standard ...
College
LAS CRUCES – New ... LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State football coach Doug Martin believes that despite being a 51&fr ...
8
House looks right at home in historic Pit debut
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House's 30 points Wednesday is ... Jaelen House's 30 points Wednesday is tied for second most all time in a Lobo debut game behind Vladimir McCrary's 35 in 1990.
9
College notes: When perfection wasn't enough for UNM cross ...
College
Lost in the run-up to Friday's ... Lost in the run-up to Friday's Mountain Regional cross country meet in Provo, Utah, is this: Between ...