Lobo women win big as expected, yet there are some surprises

As far as the outcome was concerned, Friday night’s women’s basketball game at the Pit went pretty much as expected.

Still, there were a couple of pleasant surprises.

Freshman Viané Cumber made her first collegiate start and senior LaTascya Duff made her first appearance of the season as the University of New Mexico rolled to a 96-40 victory over Northern New Mexico College.

Cumber scored a game-high 17 points, one of three Lobos to reach double figures as UNM coach Mike Bradbury divided much of the playing time amongst his reserves. Shaiquel McGruder was the lone starter to reach double digits with 12 points. Mackenzie Curtis scored all of her 12 in the second half.

The best news of the evening for Lobo fans came midway through the second quarter, when Duff unexpectedly came off the bench. Last season’s Mountain West Sixth Player of the Year had been out recovering from non-basketball-related surgery during the offseason. She was not expected to play until December, but a doctor’s visit Thursday night provided good news.

“She was fully cleared, which was a major surprise,” Bradbury said. “She hasn’t really practiced so I just wanted to give her a couple minutes tonight, but getting her back is a big deal. She’s one of the top two or three players in our league.”

Duff needed fewer than 10 seconds to launch and hit her first shot – a 3-pointer – drawing a loud ovation from the crowd. It was her first appearance in a home game with fans in the stands, and LaTascya and her twin sister, LaTora Duff, wore wide smiles as they headed back to the bench for the next timeout.

“We’ll get her back into practice and I imagine her minutes will increase pretty quickly,” Bradbury said.

UNM’s live stats program broke down during the second half and complete numbers were not immediately available after the game. Still, Cumber almost certainly led the Lobos in minutes as well as points scored, making her first UNM start a memorable one.

“I was really nervous before the game,” Cumber said, “but I was excited, too. I had quite a few people here, so this was a pretty good night.”

UNM (2-0) did not get off to a particularly good start, trailing 12-11 when Northern New Mexico’s Chris’Alee Patterson hit a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter. The Eagles (3-2), coached by former UNM men’s basketball star J.R. Giddens, opened the game with plenty of energy and hit some difficult shots in the opening minutes.

“Northern New Mexico is extremely well-coached,” Bradbury said. “It was good to see J.R. and I think our fans enjoyed that, too. I thought they played harder than we did in the first quarter, but I thought we played pretty well after that.”

The Lobos took command of the game with a 22-2 run sandwiched around the end of the first quarter. Cumber and Jaedyn De La Cerda drained 3-pointers, McGruder hit a pair of fast-break layups and Nevaeh Parkinson added a put-back to give the hosts a 33-14 lead.

UNM’s starters opened the second half but they spent most of the final 20 minutes watching from the bench while younger teammates got some experience. Parkinson finished with nine points, and Zeyno Seren added eight for the Lobos. Patterson scored 11 points to pace the Eagles.

Tuesday

Women: Prairie View A&M at UNM, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com