 APD investigating homicide at Dallas and Copper - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating homicide at Dallas and Copper

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department investigate a fatal shooting in the area of Dallas Street and Copper Avenue NE on Saturday morning. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a victim with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car early Saturday morning.

Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said the victim was found in the area of Dallas Street and Copper Avenue NE.

He said officers were dispatched to numerous ShotSpotter activations in the area at about 4:30 a.m.

When they got there, they found a vehicle that appeared to have crashed and a single occupant with apparent gunshot wounds, Jewell said.

“The occupant had already succumbed to their injuries on scene,” he added.

Police didn’t say whether the victim was a man or a woman or provide any other details about the homicide.

This marks the 100th suspected homicide of the year for APD.

So far this year, there have been 103 suspected homicides in Albuquerque, although three of those are being investigated by New Mexico State Police.


