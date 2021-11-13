Boxing: Perez back in action

Albuquerque flyweight boxer Abraham Perez will make his second appearance as a professional Saturday night in Hobbs — hoping for a real fight this time.

Perez (1-0, one KO) is matched against Kenneth Jamerson (0-2) of Muskegon, Michigan in a scheduled four-round bout on a card promoted by Hobbs’ Isidro Castillo.

Clearly, Jamerson is no Manny Pacquiao. But, merely by virtue of having fought before, he should constitute an improvement over Perez’s first opponent.

On Oct. 16 at the Albuquerque Convention Center, Perez, a national Golden Gloves, USA Boxing and Olympic Trials amateur champion, made his pro debut against against Matthew Melton of Forest, Mississippi. After being thoroughly schooled in the first round, Melton, who had no prior pro or amateur experience, opted not to come out for the second.

Jamerson, in fact, was scheduled to be Perez’s opponent on Oct. 16 but became unavailable, serving a mandatory 30-day suspension, after his loss by first-round TKO to Ryan Shaw (2-0) in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 17.

One issue of concern: Jamerson weighed in on Friday, fully clothed, at 100.2 pounds — exactly 12 pounds lighter than Perez.

Jamerson had weighed 105 1/4 pounds for the Shaw fight.

Equally troubling is the 13.4-pound disparity between Saturday’s main event fighters. Hobbs’ Michael Andrews (2-3, one KO) weighed in at 160.6 pounds. His opponent, Ira Herrera (1-0, one KO) of Lubbock, Texas weighed in at 174 pounds.

Herrera had weighed in at 166 1/4 pounds for his pro debut, a victory by first-round TKO over Isaac Sifuentez (0-5) in Hobbs on Aug. 7.