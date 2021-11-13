 Outmatched Aggies fall to 1-9 after loss to No. 3 Alabama - Albuquerque Journal

Outmatched Aggies fall to 1-9 after loss to No. 3 Alabama

By Jason Groves / Las Cruces Sun-News (TNS)

New Mexico State quarterback Weston Eget (17) runs from pressure from Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. (90) during the second half Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

New Mexico State fell to 1-9 on the season with a 59-3 loss at No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

The Aggies entered the game as a 52-point underdog and Alabama (9-1) nearly covered in the first half, leading 49-3.

Saturday’s game was a $1.9 million guarantee for New Mexico State. The Aggies continue their late season tour of the SEC next week at Kentucky for $1.2 million.

“Our guys played as hard as they could, but they were certainly outmatched today,” Aggies head coach Doug Martin said. “I’m really proud of the effort they gave.”

The Aggies forced an Alabama punt on its first possession of the game. New Mexico State covered 49 yards in 10 plays to set up a career best 50 yard field goal from Ethan Albertson to give the Aggies a 3-0 lead with 5:35 left in the first quarter.

But it was all Alabama from there.

New Mexico State running back O’Maury Samuels (5) looks for an avenue to run as Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) closes in. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama outgained the Aggies 395-99 in the first half, averaging 11 yards per play while NM State was held to 2.5 yards per play and shut out on its final 10 possessions.

Alabama scored touchdowns on its next seven — including scoring plays of 32, 50 and 63 yards. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was 21 of 23 for 272 yards with a career high five touchdown passes.

“Only having one turnover today was a positive, and the offense really played hard and we were overmatched up front,” Martin said.

“That has been an Achilles all year year giving up big plays in the passing game. Alabama got some mismatches on us with a wide receiver against a safety or a linebacker. We probably had a couple busts in the secondary. We are playing a lot of guys back there who are all really young.”

Alabama finished with 587 yards of offense and held the Aggies to 138 yards.

New Mexico State quarterback Jonah Johnson was 19 for 30 passing for 129 yards. Johnson was sacked seven times and hit nearly as often.

“(Johnson) has been mentally tough and physically tough all year,” Martin said. “The good thing for Jonah moving forward is that he does not throw a lot of interceptions. The next step is he needs to be more aggressive and throw more touchdown passes. He’s been a warrior all season long.”

Albertson and Aggies linebacker Chris Ojoh were the Aggies best players on Saturday. Ojoh had 13 tackles with three for a loss, including a strip sack in the third quarter that the Aggies recovered near midfield.

“It was my first game against a SEC school,” Ojoh said. “It was a real moment and something I won’t forget. It’s not the outcome that I wanted or our team wanted, but it was a great experience.”

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban pointed to other highly ranked teams losing, plus Florida’s scare against FCS Samford when asked about his team’s apparent slow start.

“You want me to be critical of my team because we had to punt once in the first quarter and they got a field goal?” Saban said. “I mean, I’m not going to do it.

“I’m not going to be critical of anything that our players did when we win 59-3.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

No. 3 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3

New Mexico St. 3 0 0 0 — 3

Alabama 14 35 0 10 — 59

First Quarter

NMSU—FG Albertson 50, 5:35.

ALA—J.Williams 50 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 4:51.

ALA—Latu 12 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), :14.

Second Quarter

ALA—B.Robinson 1 run (Reichard kick), 13:15.

ALA—J.Williams 32 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 11:25.

ALA—B.Robinson 63 run (Reichard kick), 7:54.

ALA—J.Williams 7 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 5:28.

ALA—Billingsley 5 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), :15.

Fourth Quarter

ALA—T.Sanders 5 run (Reichard kick), 14:12.

ALA—FG Martin 29, 5:24.

A—97,011.

———

NMSU ALA

First downs 10 30

Total Net Yards 138 587

Rushes-yards 27-9 41-247

Passing 129 340

Punt Returns 1-2 4-59

Kickoff Returns 4-27 1-15

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 19-31-0 30-37-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 7-35 2-16

Punts 10-38.5 2-38.0

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 3-15 4-37

Time of Possession 29:27 30:33

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Mexico St., J.Johnson 14-5, Eget 1-4, Powers 2-2, A.Escobar 1-0, Samuels 1-0, Price 8-(minus 2). Alabama, B.Robinson 9-99, T.Sanders 12-66, Milroe 5-26, Leary 3-22, Kennedy 7-16, R.Williams 1-11, Br.Young 4-7.

PASSING—New Mexico St., J.Johnson 19-30-0-129, Eget 0-1-0-0. Alabama, Br.Young 21-23-0-270, Tyson 6-8-0-43, Milroe 2-5-0-17, Barker 1-1-0-10.

RECEIVING—New Mexico St., Warner 4-29, Harrity 3-30, Whitford 3-19, P.Johnson 3-11, A.Escobar 2-12, Price 2-3, Bodison 1-19, Wyatt 1-6. Alabama, J.Williams 6-158, Metchie 6-48, B.Robinson 5-36, Baker 2-21, Jones-Bell 2-16, Holden 2-11, Bolden 1-13, Latu 1-12, A.Hall 1-10, Brooks 1-9, Ouzts 1-8, Billingsley 1-5, Leary 1-(minus 7).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

 

 


