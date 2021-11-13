 New Mexico Brewers Guild executive director to leave post at the end of the year - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Brewers Guild executive director to leave post at the end of the year

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Leah Black was celebrated three years ago when the New Mexico Brewers Guild named her executive director, making her the first woman to lead its organization.

Black will leave her post at the end of the year. No replacement has been yet been named, but the organization is currently seeking applicants and plans to name a replacement this month.

New Mexico Brewer’s Guild executive director Leah Black is stepping down at the end of the year. Black was the first woman to hold the position and will her post Dec. 31. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Guild board president Robert Palmer, who also owns Palmer Brewing and Cider House, said Black will be missed.

Black said in an interview with the Journal it was time to redirect her professional career. Black owns Leah Black Consulting and said she wants to give more attention to that venture.

“I want to focus on what I’m really good at,” Black said. “Which is innovative marketing.”

She recently worked on a campaign with the city’s Solid Waste Department, helping them launch their “Talkin’ Trash Tuesday” video series that discusses the do’s and don’ts of recycling.

“I always have been a promoter,” she said. “I help people better broadcast their brand to the public.”

There were plenty of beers to sample during the recent IPA Challenge hosted by the New Mexico’s Brewers Guild at Red Door Brewing. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Black is no stranger to the public eye or interacting with the community on a large scale. She started her career in radio and TV before going to work at La Cumbre Brewing Company pouring pints, booking entertainment and managing the brewery’s social media. She then moved on to Marble in 2014 as social media director and public relations manager at a time when the popular brewery was expanding its presence in Albuquerque and the state.

Guild board member Jamie Schwebach, who is the general manager of Canteen Brewhouse, said it was great seeing a talented woman step into the role of executive director.

“Leah has brought great enthusiasm and a lot of personality to the role,” Schwebach said. “She’s such a great and notable personality and she has the ability to network and work with the entire community, not just the brewing community.”

When Black took over as executive director in March 2019, the state had about 80 breweries. That number is about to reach 100. The guild represents the majority of them.

As executive director, Black was responsible for an array of things including fundraising, budgeting, organizing events, offering support to breweries, lobbying in Santa Fe, marketing and record keeping.

During Black’s tenure, she faced a challenge nobody in the guild’s 25-year history ever had – operating through a pandemic. State orders shuttered all breweries at one point, leaving them reliant on package sales for revenue.

“That is a feat all of its own,” Palmer said. “She was instrumental in fundraising during a time when we could not run our normal in-person events.”

Palmer said they are looking for someone who is organized and a self-starter who also has social skills.

“We want someone that will help grow our diverse guild membership,” he said. “And continue to organize well-run, fun events that the New Mexico beer scene has enjoyed over the years.”

Black said her successor should be prepared to work hard but also have a lot of fun.

“I would tell them think outside the box,” she said. “It’s pretty remarkable when you get a job opportunity and you get to invent some of the dynamics about your role. Being a really creative person is key to this role.”

Black said she has forged great friendships in her role and plans to continue her involvement with the brewing industry.

“This industry is incredible,” she said. “I’m still going to always fight for it just in a different way.”


