New Mexico food, beverages and crafts will be showcased at annual gift market

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum will host the HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show & Gift Market in Las Cruces on Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21.

The seventh annual event will have the New Mexico Department of Agriculture as a co-host.

About 35 New Mexico-based vendors will be at the annual HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show & Gift Market in Las Cruces. (Courtesy of NM Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum)

“The holiday season is the perfect time to showcase New Mexico food, beverages and crafts,” says Jeff Witte, New Mexico Agriculture Secretary. “With the return of HomeGrown this year, everyone has an opportunity to support local businesses. New Mexico food products and crafts make perfect gifts and holiday snacks to share with family and friends. Our producers take pride in what they grow, and there is no better way to celebrate the holidays than with locally-grown products. We look forward to seeing everyone at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum for HomeGrown.”

The event will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

Phil’s Gourmet Sauces and Rubs will be one of the vendors at HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show & Gift Market.

Admission is $5 per vehicle, and the first 100 vehicles at the event each day will receive a free burlap shopping bag. Cash is encouraged for admission, while pre-event tickets may be purchased by credit card online at nmfarmandranchmuseum.org.

Witte says attendees can expect about 35 vendors, the majority representing a variety of food companies from around the state and all of which are New Mexico-Taste the Tradition and New Mexico-Grown with Tradition members.

“Each booth will offer locally produced products, such as award-winning salsas, pecans, baked goods and sauces, for attendees to sample and purchase,” Witte says. “The show also features crafts made from agriculture resources, such as wool, hand-made art and health products.”

The event will feature the NMDA’s food demonstration trailer with chefs demonstrating various recipes using products that will be available for sale by vendors.

NMDA is also promoting its “Elevate New Mexico Agriculture $5 at a Time” campaign. It aims to inspire every New Mexico household to spend $5, or increase their spending by at least $5 per week, on New Mexico agriculture products year-round.

“The Farm and Ranch staff is excited to welcome everyone back to our signature event, HomeGrown, featuring the New Mexico based products of our talented community,” says Heather Reed, museum director. “In collaboration with our partners at the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, we’re able to showcase the hard work that makes our state unique.”

The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is teaming up with the New Mexico Department of Agriculture for its annual HomeGrown event. (Courtesy of NM Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum)

Attendees are also invited to tour the museum and enjoy the exhibits at no extra cost.

The museum is located at 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces.

If you go
WHAT: HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show & Gift Market

WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21

WHERE: New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces

HOW MUCH: $5 per vehicle, and the first 100 vehicles at the event each day will receive a free burlap shopping bag. Cash is encouraged for admission, while pre-event tickets may be purchased by credit card online at nmfarmandranchmuseum.org


