 Wartime biography is a tribute to resilience - Albuquerque Journal

Wartime biography is a tribute to resilience

By Donna Edwards / Associated Press

‘LIGHTNING DOWN’

American fighter pilot Joe Moser was shot down over France and captured by Germany in August 1944. The P-38 Lightning was the U.S.-made fighter plane Moser was piloting when he went down.

But don’t worry – you don’t need to know technical jargon or even care about aircraft to love Tom Clavin’s “Lightning Down: A World War II Story of Survival.” Though, if you are interested in the specs, rest assured Clavin scratches that itch.

“Lightning Down” is a historical biography that contains the information of a textbook while reading like a novel.

The footnotes are often as interesting and well-written as the story itself. Given the quality of research and readability, it’s no surprise that Clavin has over a dozen such books under his belt along with a lengthy career in journalism. He knows that people are what make a story interesting and capitalizes on it. That and cliffhangers, which precede white space throughout the book.

With a historical piece, you would think it would be difficult to have any real suspense to keep the pages turning, but Clavin manages it nonetheless. The prologue is a snippet from the end of Act II of the book, dropping readers immediately into the action before jolting back to a quiet farm in Ferndale, Washington, where Moser’s life story begins.

Clavin starts well before Moser was born but sails quickly through Moser’s younger years, focusing on necessary and interesting details. Act I covers Moser’s family and his childhood, creating a foundation for the man we’ll spend about 300 pages with. The next two sections cover his time in the army and under German capture.

Although the bulk of the biography is of Moser’s years as an Air Force pilot, Clavin covers the entirety of his life. The book continues after his return home to show how his story was silenced due to peoples’ disbelief of his experiences.

It reveals how he coped with concentration camp memories and adjusted to being a typical American family man and worker. It goes all the way up to his death in 2015.

Even with this information, nothing is spoiled because Clavin’s style and structure induce enough suspense to keep readers wrapped up in the moment.

And, despite the horrors that Moser experienced and Clavin describes vividly, “Lightning Down” has an overarching positivity and celebration of resilience.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Account of Navajo runner's 2018 memorial ultramarathon connects physical ...
Arts
You might think there's a single ... You might think there's a single author of the stimulating nonfiction book "Send a Runner: A Navajo ...
2
Albuquerque artist brings figures to life with a deep ...
Arts
Editor's note: The Journal continues the ... Editor's note: The Journal continues the once-a-month series "From the Studio" with Assistant Arts E ...
3
Trees with dark purple leaves could be plum, ash
Arts
Q: You taught us recently about ... Q: You taught us recently about the trees that you think are ornamental pears that are so colorful n ...
4
New Mexico Brewers Guild executive director to leave post ...
Arts
Leah Black was celebrated three years ... Leah Black was celebrated three years ago when the New Mexico Brewers Guild named her ...
5
New Mexico food, beverages and crafts will be showcased ...
Arts
The New Mexico Farm and Ranch ... The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum will host the HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show & ...
6
Wartime biography is a tribute to resilience
Arts
American fighter pilot Joe Moser was ... American fighter pilot Joe Moser was shot down over France and captured by Germany in August 1944. T ...
7
Fundraiser supports homeless initiatives
Arts
The show must go on.This is ... The show must go on.This is the sentiment from the board of Pennies for the Homeless, ...
8
Abstract expression: Albuquerque artist, three others to hold pop-up ...
Albuquerque News
Dan Badgley grew up knowing about ... Dan Badgley grew up knowing about art and architecture, thanks to his mother and father.< ...
9
Trailblazing Cochiti potter named a Living Treasure
ABQnews Seeker
Virgil Ortiz to receive MIAC award ... Virgil Ortiz to receive MIAC award at spring art market