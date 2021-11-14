 Fundraiser supports homeless initiatives - Albuquerque Journal

Fundraiser supports homeless initiatives

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The show must go on.

This is the sentiment from the board of Pennies for the Homeless, even after the driving force Joseph Saavedra died in February.

“There was no question of us continuing on,” says Jennifer Bean, acting executive director. “We didn’t know what form it would take with restrictions being so varied. But we knew we would carry it forward.”

For 28 years, the nonprofit organization has been focused on supporting homeless initiatives.

Once a year, Pennies for the Homeless organizes the High Tea and Fashion Show Extravaganza. The event will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 21, at Hotel Albuquerque.

It provides the community the opportunity to experience a display of designer collections while enjoying savories and sweets from some of the city’s restaurants.

There is also the unique opportunity to purchase or custom order the designer’s fashions at a trunk-show following the event.

Bean says through the donations of gracious sponsors and attendees, Pennies for the Homeless is able to change the lives of many of those in need.

Though the event wasn’t held last year, Bean says the contributions remained the same.

“We went to the Tiny Home Village and asked them what they needed,” she says. “There are no trees in the area and we worked on getting them a shade structure. The first payment was made in December and it finally got installed in August. That was $16,000-plus that we donated. I learned a lot from that. We were constantly working with the project mangers on this.”

This year’s event will feature two designers – Kevan Hall and Christine Adar.

Hall began his fashion career as an assistant to sportswear designer Harriet Selwyn. In January 2014, Hall launched Kevan Hall SPORT, a lifestyle brand of active wear for women.

Adar began designing in 2007 after graduating from the Illinois Institute of Art-Chicago. The brand’s mission is to provide women with alluring, elegant couture garments.

Fashion designer, Christine Adar, left, creates looks made for the red carpet.

IF YOU GO
WHAT: Pennies for the Homeless High Tea and Fashion Show Extravaganza



WHEN: 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21



WHERE: Hotel Albuquerque, 800 Rio Grande Blvd. NW



HOW MUCH: $75 reserved seat; $750 table of 10 at penniesforthehomeless.org.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Fundraiser supports homeless initiatives
Arts
The show must go on.This is ... The show must go on.This is the sentiment from the board of Pennies for the Homeless, ...
2
Account of Navajo runner's 2018 memorial ultramarathon connects physical ...
Arts
You might think there's a single ... You might think there's a single author of the stimulating nonfiction book "Send a Runner: A Navajo ...
3
Albuquerque artist brings figures to life with a deep ...
Arts
Editor's note: The Journal continues the ... Editor's note: The Journal continues the once-a-month series "From the Studio" with Assistant Arts E ...
4
Trees with dark purple leaves could be plum, ash
Arts
Q: You taught us recently about ... Q: You taught us recently about the trees that you think are ornamental pears that are so colorful n ...
5
New Mexico Brewers Guild executive director to leave post ...
Arts
Leah Black was celebrated three years ... Leah Black was celebrated three years ago when the New Mexico Brewers Guild named her ...
6
New Mexico food, beverages and crafts will be showcased ...
Arts
The New Mexico Farm and Ranch ... The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum will host the HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show & ...
7
PBS documentary looks at U.S. veterans facing deportation after ...
Arts
Valente and Manuel Valenzuela are the ... Valente and Manuel Valenzuela are the definition of service.As teens, the pair volunte ...
8
Abstract expression: Albuquerque artist, three others to hold pop-up ...
Albuquerque News
Dan Badgley grew up knowing about ... Dan Badgley grew up knowing about art and architecture, thanks to his mother and father.< ...
9
Trailblazing Cochiti potter named a Living Treasure
ABQnews Seeker
Virgil Ortiz to receive MIAC award ... Virgil Ortiz to receive MIAC award at spring art market