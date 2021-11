The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is about to tip off against Colorado in Bouder. The Lobos are 1-0 after winning their season opener over Florida Atlantic.

The game is available for viewing on the Pac-12 Mountain Channel, which streams on Sling, Fubo TV, and Vidgo.

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is staffing the game. See his Twitter feed below. Also, check back here later and in Sunday’s Journal print edition for additional coverage.

Tweets by GeoffGrammer